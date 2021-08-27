URBANA — Dr. Abraham Kocheril has treated heart-rhythm disorders for decades, and now he’s leading an American Heart Association event to help fight the disease that continues to be the leading cause of death in both women and men.
Not only is heart disease the No. 1 killer in the U.S., he said, it’s also playing a significant role in poorer outcomes for people with COVID-19.
Kocheril, a cardiac electrophysiologist with OSF HealthCare in Urbana, was chosen to chair the Champaign-Urbana Heart Walk, set for 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Champaign’s Porter Park, 2310 S. Rising Road.
He’s participated in this fundraiser in past years, though this is his first year leading the event, Kocheril said.
“It’s one of the events that brings the entire medical community together,” he said.
Also a University of Illinois professor of medicine for 26 years, Kocheril grew up in New York City — but considers Champaign-Urbana home.
He first came to Champaign-Urbana to work for Carle Health in 1995.
He’s also worked for Christie Clinic and Presence Health, the former owner of OSF’s Urbana and Danville hospitals, before joining OSF.
Kocheril got his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine and got further training via cardiology and electrophysiology fellowships at Yale University School of Medicine.
Kocheril said heart disease became an early and significant marker of who would be at higher risk for serious illness and death in patients with COVID-19.
He’s also seen some COVID-19 patients develop a heart arrhythmia they didn’t have before, he said.
Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is the No. 1 way to limit serious illness, Kocheril said, but there is also some evidence that obesity contributes to more serious effects.
“One of the things that people are starting to do, which I’m happy to see, is they are starting to exercise more and eat better,” he said.
In addition to his teaching at the UI, Kocheril will be teaching at the state level. He has been asked to chair the electrophysiology section at an upcoming annual meeting of the Illinois chapter of the American College of Cardiology, he said.
He will be walking with a team at the upcoming heart walk in Champaign, and he encourages others to participate.
Part of the money raised comes back to the UI, he said. The heart association said it has funded $1.4 million in new research studies at the Urbana-Champaign campus over the past five years.
To register for or donate to the heart walk event, go to ChampaignHeartWalk.org.