Gifford State Bank has a history of helping out the village that it serves, from financing the installation of new sidewalks, street lights and flower baskets along recently repaved Main Street.
Its latest project: donating land for a parking lot across the street from Werner Roessler park on the south end of town, which hosts youth baseball and softball games.
The bank bought what was an empty lot and deeded it to the village, which is in the process of preparing it in time for the 2021 seasons. It will have room for about 30 vehicles.
“It’s about community pride,” bank President Tony McLain said. “Quite frankly, there is nothing more disappointing when I drive into some of these small communities and there’s no life to them.
“It’s important that we give back to make sure that doesn’t happen here.”
Gifford’s rebound from a tornado that flattened much of it in 2013 is easy to see.
Near downtown sits a 4-year-old park, complete with a gazebo, rock garden and curvy walkways that bend out to the street.
“It’s got sidewalks that swirl around, kind of like a tornado type of thing, I guess,” said Neil Baker, who maintains the two parks in town. “People walk through it, they sit on benches, they visit, things like that.”
The park sits in the middle of a swath of new houses and small buildings that cover the area that was wiped out on Nov. 17, 2013. Trees planted shortly afterward are now beginning to mature.
On the new park’s lot used to sit a house, which was destroyed in the storm and sold to the Tornado Relief Committee, Baker said. Three years later, it became a centerpiece of town.
What was a harrowing day became a long-term boon.
“It’s been really, really good,” said Baker, whose home was destroyed that day. “People have rebuilt. I don’t think anyone got hurt or killed, so we were very fortunate for a Sunday at 1 o’clock.”
Now, the village (population: 1,085) is back to being its quiet self, which is one of the reasons Baker loves living there — and why residents rarely leave, he said.
“This is a great town to live in, I’m telling you,” Baker said.
— Anthony Zilis