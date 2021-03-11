PAXTON — The Paxton City Council voted 7-1 on Monday to rezone the lot where the 1902 West Lawn School building sits from single-family to multi-family use.
In February, the Planning Commission turned down prospective buyer Richard Miller’s request for the rezoning so he could turn the building at 465 E. Orleans St. into five apartments.
The council vote needed to be a two-thirds majority to overturn the planning commission’s decision, but the rezoning passed easily as only Alderman Eric Evans voted “no.”
Miller said he plans to spend $250,000 to rehabilitate the building, and each apartment will be about 850 square feet and have two bedrooms. He said he’s in the business of saving history one building at a time, and “We’ll respect the neighborhood” during the construction phase.
He plans to hold on to the property and not flip it and said he will be a phone call away if any problems arise.
Neighbor Brad Eichelberger restated his objections to the project, which he has outlined at several meetings.
“It will change the fabric of our neighborhood,” he said, adding that he informally surveyed 10 households in the immediate area, and all of them agreed with him. His wife, Tabitha, echoed his sentiments and said she and other mothers are concerned about congestion in the nearby park and increased traffic on an already-busy street that is a main route to two schools.
Neighbor Maurie Saldeen, who had lived in the area for 35 years but currently does not, said he thought the council should take neighbors’ opinions about an apartment building in their midst into account over those of Paxton residents in general.
Aldermen Mike Wilson said people he talked to were generally in favor of the project.
The building sits next to a more-recently-built school that was bought in 1980 and since then has been used by the Upper Room Bible Church.
Church board Chairman Randy Smith attended the council’s February meeting and said the church would not be taking a stance on the rezoning issue.
The building has long been the target of vandals, who enjoy breaking out its windows and trying to get inside.
In other business, the council tabled discussion until April 13 on becoming a partner in a mutual-aid agreement with the Bayles Lake homeowners association.
Comptroller Tammy Jensen said she has a question in to the city’s insurer about coverage in such an agreement.
Alderman Rob Pacey questioned the legality of such an agreement with a private entity and asked if it would be reciprocal. City attorney Marc Miller said he didn’t see a problem legally but said the city might want to include something about compensation for city manpower or equipment use if the city assisted the group.
Rod Cardinal represented the homeowners and said the IEPA has recommended the group have such a mutual plan in case of a disaster.
Also, Police Chief Coy Cornett said he will be evaluating properties for nuisance violations now that spring is nearly here.
He also reported that he has hired Conrad Powell as part-time police officer. Powell, who was raised in Paxton, will be used initially for vacation fill-ins.
The night of the regular April 13 meeting, the zoning committee will meet once again at 6 p.m. At 6:45 the city will hold a close-out hearing on the five businesses that received state aid to help them weather the pandemic.
Mayor Bill Ingold said the hearing is simply a formality to comply with program requirements.