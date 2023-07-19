PAXTON — Paxton’s Fourth of July fireworks show, postponed because of a lingering drought, has been rescheduled.
Mayor Bill Ingold said the show will be held at dusk Aug. 5 at Bixby Park, with an Aug. 6 rain date.
A local fireworks team led by Les Mennenga will set off the pyrotechnics.
“They do a very good job,” Ingold said. “They go to school and study for it. Very professional.”
The nearly two-month drought throughout East Central Illinois forced several communities to rethink the wisdom of holding fireworks shows. Most opted to go ahead but took precautions such as watering down the grounds in the week before.
Like Paxton, Hoopeston also put a hold on its fireworks — rescheduling its show for Sept. 2.