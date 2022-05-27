Sunday
— Penfield/Gifford American Legion Post 1153 and Auxiliary Unit 1153 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at the Penfield Veteran’s Memorial located on the I&I grounds in Penfield, a 1 p.m. ceremony at Wells Cemetery in Penfield and a 1:30 p.m. ceremony at Huls Cemetery in Gifford.
— American Legion Post 650’s annual veterans ceremony is at 1:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Cemetery, south of Mansfield.
Monday
— The Champaign Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5520 will host a 9 a.m. ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana. VFW Post 5520 Commander Adam Yau is guest speaker, clergy will be present for a prayer and a 21-gun salute will be fired followed by live “Taps.”
— AMVETS Post 3 will host a 10:30 a.m. service at Grandview Memorial Gardens on U.S. 150 west of Champaign. Craig Witts will be keynote speaker, Toast of Champaign will sing, Heritage Girls will help with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Boy Scouts will help with the service. The Richard L. Pittman Marine Corps League Detachment 1231 will present colors, and a 21-gun salute will be fired by the Champaign Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5520 that will be followed by the playing of “Taps.”
— Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 630 will have a flag-raising at 11:45 a.m. followed by “Taps” and a 3 p.m. moment of silence. Both events will take place at the post’s home at 1303 E. Main St., Urbana.
— American Legion Post 559 will host an 11:45 a.m. service at Lincoln Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 1803 N. Coler Ave., Urbana. State Sen. Scott Bennett will speak, the Post 559 Color Guard will lay a memorial wreath and the Champaign American Legion Post 24 Color/Honor Guard will provide a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
— Danville American Legion Post 210’s ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at Danville National Cemetery. It will include the playing of “Taps,” Jeff and Lynn Palmer on bagpipes, a presentation of wreaths, a 21-gun salute and Thomas Lynch among guest speakers.
— Westville Post 51’s ceremony is at 11 a.m. at Zamberletti Park with lunch to follow at the legion hall.
— Champaign American Legion Post 24’s program is at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Past American Legion Department of Illinois National Historian Chuck Zelinsky is the keynote speaker. A presentation of memorial wreaths will take place, and the Post 24 Color/Honor Guard will provide a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.” Post 24 decorates veterans’ graves at Mount Hope, Roselawn and Bethlehem Lutheran Cemeteries.
— Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Champaign County (VAC) will host a 3 p.m. ceremony at the Champaign County Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Champaign County Courthouse in downtown Urbana.
— American Legion Post 1492 will have an 11 a.m. wreath-laying ceremony at the Savoy Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Robert C. McCleary Municipal Center at 611 N. Dunlap. Diane Ducey will emcee, and speakers include Savoy Village President John Brown, Post 1492 Commander Bo Henry, Post 1492 Chaplain Bud Vandiver and past American Legion Department of Illinois 19th District Commander Cheryle Walker. Scout Troup 13 will post colors and perform “Taps.”
— Sidney American Legion Post 433 will host a 10 a.m. ceremony at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Sidney. The Rev. Doug Krukewitt of Sidney Christian Church is the guest speaker. A 21-gun salute will be fired by the Sidney American Legion Post 433 Color/Honor Guard followed by “Taps.”
— Philo American Legion Post 1171 will host services at 9:30 a.m. at the Philo Veteran’s Monument in downtown Philo, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery — also known as Immaculate Conception Cemetery — located by Immaculate Conception Church in Bongard, 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery located one mile east of Philo and 11 a.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery in Philo, which will include a guest speaker. Veterans’ graves will be marked with an American flag, names will be read and a 21-gun salute will be fired followed by “Taps” at each cemetery and at the Philo Veteran’s Monument in downtown Philo.
— The Penfield/Gifford American Legion Post 1153 and Auxiliary Unit 1153 will host a ceremony following the 10 a.m. Memorial Day Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at St. Lawrence Cemetery south of Penfield (around 10:45 a.m.). A second ceremony will be held at the veterans memorial in Werner Roessler Memorial Park in Gifford at noon.
— Atwood American Legion Post 770 will host a 10:30 a.m. ceremony at Mackville Cemetery. The Post 770 Color/Honor Guard will post the colors, Peggy Hubbard will be the keynote speaker and a reading of the veterans roster for Mackville and Lake Fort cemeteries will take place. Post 770 Color/Honor Guard will fire a 21-gun salute, “Taps” will be played and the Rev. Mike Drake will give the benediction that will be followed by Post 770 Color/Honor Guard retrieving the colors.
— Rantoul American Legion Post 287, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6750 and the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will have an 11 a.m. ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery on U.S. 45 north of Rantoul.
— Homer American Legion Post 290 will host an 11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony at G.A.R. Cemetery in Homer. A freewill offering (donations of choice) smorgasbord will follow the ceremony at the Jack Ellis Community Center, sponsored by the American Legion Post 290 Auxiliary Unit 290.
— American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432 of Buckley will hold services at 9:30 a.m. at Lisk Cemetery in rural Thawville and at 10:30 a.m. at Woodland/St. John’s Cemetery, which includes a special recognition of Civil War veterans. At Woodland/St. John’s Cemetery, more than 130 flags that were put up on 20-foot poles Thursday will be removed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
— Gibson City American Legion post will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. starting in front of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district unit office on Sangamon Avenue. The route will head south on Sangamon Avenue and continue to Drummer Township Cemetery for services at 10:30 a.m. at the Drummer Creek veterans memorial. Afterward, the American Legion will hold services in Elliott about 11:30 a.m.
— Loda American Legion Post 503 will host a ceremony at 9 a.m. at Pine Ridge Cemetery, rural Loda. The ceremony will include a dedication of deceased veterans. The Rev. Rachel Stockle of Loda United Methodist Church will serve as guest speaker. The service will include the reading of the honor roll of deceased members of the military from Loda Township who were buried at the cemetery or elsewhere.
— Melvin will hold a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. at Melvin Cemetery. The service will include the playing of “Taps” and a roll call of the veterans buried there.
— Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150 will hold services at 11 a.m. at Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Tim Hess, a former Marine who is director of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s marching band, will be the featured speaker. A three-volley salute, the playing of “Taps” and traditional music by the high school band will also be included. A Memorial Day parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. will precede the ceremony beginning at the former site of PBL Eastlawn School, 341 E. Center St.
— Wagner-Davis American Legion Post, Roberts , will hold a service at 9 a.m. at the cemetery in Roberts.
— Martin H. Suntken American Legion Post 244, Sibley, will hold services at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, Sibley. A color guard, led by the Rev. Corrine Blissard, will be included.
— American Legion Post 8211 will host services at 11 a.m. at Georgetown Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Pearson will give the address. Singers from a local church will provide music. “Taps” will be played.
— Hamm-Burke American Legion Post 101 and Piatt County VFW Post 5346, Monticello, will hold ceremonies at 10 a.m. at the flagpole in the old section of Monticello Township Cemetery. The observance will include flag raising, speakers and a rifle salute.
— American Legion Post 27 will hold a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. at Tuscola Cemetery.
— Bement Albert Parker Legion Post 620 honor guard will do four cemetery services. They include noon at Hammond cemetery, 12:30 p.m. at Bement cemetery, 1 p.m. at Ivesdale cemetery and 1:30 p.m. at St. Boniface cemetery, rural Bement. Each will include a memorial service and 21-gun salute.