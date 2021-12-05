URBANA — Dec. 7, 1941, was a day that changed the world — and 80 years later, we’re still talking about it.
That was the day a force of more than 350 Japanese planes bombed the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, providing the catalyst for U.S. involvement in World War II.
Programs are scheduled in Mahomet and Urbana to recognize the events of eight decades ago.
The Urbana event, scheduled for 2 p.m. today, will be held at Lincoln Square Mall, sponsored by American Legion Post 559. This will mark the post’s 13th Pearl Harbor Day remembrance.
“This event has traditionally been in conjunction with Lincoln’s Challenge Academy,” said Robbie C. Walker, public relations officer for William F. Earnest American Legion Post 559 color guard. “However, due to graduation and scheduling issues, they’re unable to attend this year.”
Walker said the goal is to seek out middle- and high-school-age students in the district to be present at the event “to learn more about history and possibly get some extra credit in doing so.”
Among those present will be two veterans who were at Pearl Harbor “during that era,” Walker said.
Walker said the program has “always been big for Lincoln’s Challenge and Post 559. All I know is we’re not going to forget those guys.”
In Mahomet, American Legion Post 1015 will observe Pearl Harbor Day with a special observance at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Legion building, 412 E. Main St.
Barb Garvey, director of the Museum of the Grand Prairie, will present a program.
She will speak briefly about the events of the day and will discuss the reactions of local residents to the attack. Included will be the recorded interviews of three Champaign County residents who were at Pearl Harbor — two the day of the attack (Carl Browning and Mark Arie) and the third (Bob Smalley) the next day. The interviews were recorded by The News-Gazette.
Garvey said the reactions to the attack were “quite interesting.”
“They were prepared for battle immediately because there was an assumption the Japanese would keep coming,” Garvey said. “Even people in the Midwest were concerned about sabotage.”
Garvey said the ceremony is “honoring the military personnel who went before us.”
The Post 1015 honor guard will present a salute to those who served and those who died that day.
Members are encouraged to attend in uniform. The event is open to the public.