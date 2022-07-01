MONTICELLO — As the son of a theology professor, it seems appropriate that musician Pierre Lacocque describes his first exposure to blues as “a religious experience.”
It came five decades ago when the then-16-year-old Belgian immigrant snuck into a Big Walter Horton concert at the University of Chicago.
“I had never heard the blues before,” said Lacocque, whose band, Mississippi Heat, will headline tonight’s Reds, Whites & the Blues Concert at Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello.
“I call it a religious experience because it was life-changing for me, and that’s where it began,” Lococque said.
Opening the evening at 6 p.m. will be longtime area blues band and Allerton Concert returnee Billy Galt and the Blues Deacons.
As a 1979 Monticello High School graduate, Galt has a long history with the park.
“It really means a lot to me to play at Allerton, because I grew up hiking the trails, and still get out there all the time,” said Galt, also a full-time musician.
“When not performing, I still take my guitar out and play at Allerton just for fun. It’s a beautiful sound in the Sunken Garden.”
Tonight’s concert will be on the Gatehouse Lawn and is part of the 2022 Allerton Concert Series Presented by the Ayers Family.
After the Blues Deacons finish their set, Mississippi Heat takes the stage at 7:40 p.m.
Gates open at 5 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested ($10 per family).
Food will be available for purchase from Mama D’s Smokehouse and BBQ, Piato to Go and Jimmy John’s.
In addition, Allerton’s Greenhouse Cafe will remain open until 6 p.m. for attendees to buy food and beverages prior to the concert.
Those attending can also bring their own food.
Lodging is also available that night on the Allerton grounds.
Call 217-333-3287 for information.
Major sponsors for this year’s concert series are The Ayers Family, Kirby Medical Center, Herbold Family Trust, Monahan Partners, AgCreate Solutions, AHW Inc. and WILL-FM.