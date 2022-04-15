CHAMPAIGN — Need a prom dress and can’t afford one?
Prom dresses will be given away from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the building at 1422 S. Neil St., C, across from Hilton Garden Inn.
Anyone planning to go to any local prom, including the Uniting Pride Center of Champaign County’s “Queer Prom,” is welcome to come and get a dress, according to Mike Ingram, former Champaign County recorder of deeds, who organized the event.
Donations of dresses, shoes and accessories were being accepted through 9 p.m. Friday at Farren’s Pub & Eatery, 117 N Walnut St., C, and from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the event space.
Donated items should be in good repair and clean, and also can be dropped off at Saturday's event, Ingram said.
Ingram said Christine Windelborn of Starshine Finds helped to coordinate the event and her boutique donated dozens of items, while R Rentals offered the location.