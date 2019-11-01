RANTOUL — There’s space, lots of space, on the former Chanute Air Force Base grounds.
That’s one thing that attracted organizers for the annual World Punkin Chunkin Championship to move from their longtime home in Delaware to central Illinois. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Rantoul National Aviation Center.
Many "punkin chunkers" have a dream — to build a contraption that will hurl one of the gourds up to a mile.
The record is about 4,800 feet. That’s about 500 feet short of the mile goal.
Rantoul has enough available space not to have to worry about pumpkins crashing into buildings or people.
Association officials looked at a number of potential sites before settling on Rantoul.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the village became interested after viewing a video of the championships that had been put on Facebook.
Several things prompted the move from Delaware.
Association President Frank Payton said it cost as much as $90,000 for police and traffic control there. Rantoul won’t be nearly that expensive.
Also, at the former Air Force base, the association won’t have to worry about waiting until crops are harvested; previous contests have been held in farm fields.
Another issue was liability insurance. Payton said Illinois has better laws to “protect entities like ourself as far as liability.”
This will be the first time in three years the championships will be held. It was not held in 2017 or 2018 pending the resolution of a lawsuit filed by a TV producer for The Science Channel after she was injured in a 2016 accident at the championships in Delaware.
The 39-year-old woman was struck in the head when a trap door from an air cannon blew off. She filed a lawsuit against the event, its organizers, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the farm where the event was held. A federal judge dismissed the civil suit with prejudice earlier this year.
It will be like starting over for Punkin Chunkin, Payton said. About 120 competitors took part in the 2016 championships. That number will be down to about 30 this year.
“I would refer to it as a back-to-our-roots type of event, what we were doing in the ’90s,” Payton said. “In retrospect, once we had 30 machines, we quickly expanded to 100 machines” a few years later and had to turn people away.
Earlier this year, 70 percent of the association’s team captains voted to move the championships from Delaware to Rantoul. But many of the competitors were East Coast-based and don’t want to absorb the cost to travel to central Illinois.
Just like moving to any new home, it will take time to get used to a new place.
“I think the hardest thing was to find RVs for our staff to rent for the event,” Payton said. “We had to go to Noblesville, Ind.,” to find enough RVs. “Anybody who wants to get into the camper rental business in eastern Illinois should consider it.”
Many competitors will be staying at the local Prairie Pines Campground.
Association Vice President David Quigley said some members will sleep with their machines.
“These machines cost a lot of money,” he said.
Punkin Chunkin is a charity event to benefit children. Over the years, it has given more than $1 million in donations and scholarships. Autism Delaware, the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department and Home of the Brave, a shelter for homeless veterans, have also received funds. No association officials are paid for their work.
Payton said the event will probably not break even this first year in Rantoul.
Payton said many people are coming from Delaware as well as locally to help, but volunteers are still needed. For information on how to volunteer, visit the association’s website.
“Our biggest advocate in Rantoul other than (airport manager) Eric Vences is probably Kevin Applebee (owner of Willow Pond Golf Course),” Payton said. “He’s been instrumental. He will be a vendor for the beer garden and will let us use golf carts, making it more affordable for us.”
After originally asking Applebee to close nearby Willow Pond for safety reasons, officials said it would be OK for the course to remain open because the direction of the pumpkin-launching site was changed, Applebee said.
In addition to pumpkins and beer, the venue will have activities for children, organized by the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce, Rantoul Public Library and Rantoul City Schools.
The Delaware event drew crowds estimated at 30,000. Local organizers don’t know how many to expect at Rantoul.
Said Quigley, “A lot of teams are up in the air about coming because of the travel distance, and they’re wondering if it’s going to work.”
He said he is “a little disappointed” in the number competing, but there is a silver lining to the lower numbers. It will allow competitors to hurl pumpkins more often. When the competition had about 120 contestants, they got to shoot only once a day. Now they will be shooting at least three times daily.
“There are other punkin chunkin-type events that allow multiple shots in one day, so if you have to adjust your machine for a better shot, you would get a chance to adjust it” that day, Quigley said.
Payton said that unlike previous years, because there are fewer competitors, people will be allowed to come to “the pits” before the firing starts to “meet the chunkers and see our machines up close.”
Tickets for the event are $15 at the gate or $10 online.