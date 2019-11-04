HOOPESTON — The quarterback of the beloved 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears is coming to Hoopeston.
Jim McMahon will be the featured guest at a meet-and-greet autograph signing event set for noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bricks And Ivy Sports, 201 E. Main St., the store announced.
“When you think about the ’85 Chicago Bears, you think about just how dominate there defense was, you think about Walter Payton and you most certainly think about the ‘Punky QB,’ Jim McMahon,” said Emily Brown, owner of Bricks & Ivy. “Our customers have been on us about having some Chicago Bears players visit the store.”
The event is limited to 200 people. Tickets range in price from $79 to $159. Call 217-283-2250 for information.
McMahon, also known for his starring role in the Bears’ “Super Bowl Shuffle” music video, is the latest sports celebrity to visit the Hoopeston store. Last month, former Bears star Devin Hester was featured at an autograph signing.