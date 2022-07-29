RANKIN — David Rankin came to Illinois in the 1830s with his family and platted land in Vermilion County.
One hundred fifty years later, the town that bears his name will celebrate its birthday this weekend.
Activities ranging from music to a parade, a talent show and the opening of a time capsule are among the activities on tap.
Ironically, Rankin never lived in the town named after him.
“Like a lot of people, they land-speculated, so they had bought land in Iroquois, Vermilion and Ford counties,” said Lynn Magers, a local historian who has worked at the town post office for 40 of those years.
Rankin also owned 5,000 acres east of Paxton, where he raised cattle, and he raised broom corn near Rankin.
“His cousin, William Rankin, lived here and really kind of built up the town,” Magers said, noting that the main question was whether Rankin or the nearby town of Pellsville would prosper.
Pellsville, founded in 1869, already had the Sugar Grove Post Office. Word got out that the railroad was going to put in a depot, and the question was which town would get it. One consideration was that the depot — a roundhouse — would be built between the towns.
“It sounds like some money passed hands,” and Rankin was selected, Magers said. The roundhouse was built just west of the village.
Pellsville’s fate as a result: It dried up, and the only evidence it ever existed is a cemetery. Some of the Pellsville houses were moved to Rankin.
Rankin’s population eventually swelled to close to 1,000 — about twice of what it is today — but the good times didn’t last, as is the case with so many small towns.
The railroad closed the roundhouse in the 1930s and moved it to Frankfort, Ind., prompting many people to move to the Hoosier state for work.
“There were several hotels in Rankin that served the people that used the trains,” Magers said. “My mother, I think in the ’40s and ’50s, she actually would take the train to Hoopeston from Rankin.”
In what is now Dixon Park, the huge Columbian Hotel was built. The Campbell House hotel, which was called “the finest in the county outside of Danville,” also welcomed visitors.
The Rankin-Whitham State Bank was started in 1875. The Rankin Revelry newspaper, which later became the Rankin Independent, was started in 1887 and is still published.
The Rankin school, built in 1902 and added onto in 1919, was built but later became dilapidated when it was no longer used following consolidation with Hoopeston schools.
“It burned two or three years ago,” Magers said. “People were kind of thankful that it happened. It was just an eyesore because it had been empty so long.”
Rankin was a front runner in the use of the telephone. The Rankin Automatic Telephone Exchange was founded in 1899, with 43 phones on the exchange.
The town was home to a number of clubs and organizations. The American Legion would hold carnivals that lasted two to three days, where Danville’s Dick and Jerry Van Dyke were among the entertainers.
At one time the town had four churches. Now there are two, United Methodist and Grace Lutheran.
The town was thriving with businesses, but greater mobility, the loss of the roundhouse and the closure of the schools threw cold water on the vitality.