RANTOUL — Village officials are crossing their fingers. For the third time, they have scheduled a ceremony to honor the Tuskegee Airmen.
The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Rantoul Business Center to mark the renaming of a portion of Century Boulevard to “Tuskegee Airmen Boulevard.”
It will be held outdoors. In the event of bad weather, it will be moved inside.
The dedication was originally scheduled in March 2020 but was called off due to the pandemic. A rescheduled event three months ago was nixed by bad weather and couldn’t be held indoors due to social-distancing considerations.
Mayor Chuck Smith said he, a representative from the NAACP and others will be speaking.
The street name will be designated on the portion of Century starting near the business center at the corner of Veterans Parkway and extending south to Chandler Road. Fittingly, the tract is located on the former Chanute Air Force Base.
The first unit of the Tuskegee Airmen, the 99th Pursuit Squadron, was formed at Chanute Field to train support personnel before all operations were moved to Tuskegee, Ala., where most of the pilots were trained.