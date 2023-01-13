RANTOUL — A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community-wide celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at J.W. Eater Junior High School, Rantoul, and a legacy pancake breakfast the following day.
Sunday speakers will include Lincoln’s Challenge Academy Director Maurice Rochelle and Police Training Institute Director Michael Schlosser, a former Rantoul police officer.
The observance will include participation by members of Rantoul’s church community as well as representatives from the village of Rantoul.
Prayers will be provided by Regina Crider, pastor of Crossroads of Life Community Church, and Otis Evans Sr., pastor, Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church.
Village President Charles Smith will give the welcome.
Vocal performances will be provided by Tayon Swift (“Lift Every Voice and Sing,”) and Previous Kelly (“Take My Hand, Precious Lord.”)
Siera Chipman and Te’Shyah Spinks will provide spoken word presentations.
Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer will give the closing comments.
Pancake breakfast
A legacy pancake breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Rantoul Township High School cafetorium.
Michael Johnson, pastor, Rantoul Community Church, will give the prayer.
There will also be audience participation.