RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School marching band will be a part of the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July parade on Monday.
The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at MapleGrove Plaza, winding through U.S. 136, Grove Street and Fredrick Street before finishing at Wabash Park.
“We have a couple of (patriotic songs) that we’ll play,” band director Jennifer Mandel said. “And then a fun one, ‘Don’t Stop Believin’,’ fan favorites, then we’ll have our school song mixed in there.”
The parade is a chance for the Marching Eagles to stay in shape and prepare for the new season while undergoing a literal and figurative refresh.
More than half of the band’s members are new from last year, arriving just in time to see the program’s first new uniforms since 2007.
“We have some students who stepped into the role of section leaders, so they are kind of taking the new members under their wing and helping them learn the music and marching skills,” Mandel said. “We have two drum majors this year who are both seniors. So it’s been fun to see them take on more responsibilities too.”
With plenty of help and hydration, the band rehearsed for three hours a day on Thursday and Friday in advance of the performance.
“Lots of parent involvement, helping out with handing out water and making sure everybody has the right outfit on and is safe throughout the parade,” Mandel said.