RANTOUL — Jim Cheek is glad the dedication of the long-awaited Rantoul veterans memorial didn’t get delayed even longer.
Cheek is fortunate the stones for the memorial aren’t sitting in a port somewhere waiting to be unloaded, like so many goods.
After being ordered through Kelly Monument in Champaign, the stones were made in India and shipped by container. They came to the U.S. via the Port of New Orleans, then headed to Georgia, where they were engraved.
“My monument man said we’re really fortunate it got in in time,” Cheek said. “Otherwise, they’d be out there floating around for a year.”
Instead, just in time for Veterans Day, the long-awaited veterans memorial has been completed.
After years in the funding process, the memorial will be dedicated in a ceremony set for 11 a.m. Nov. 11.
The memorial is located at the new Rantoul Family Sports Complex. It had originally been targeted for construction on the former Chanute Air Force Base.
“Everything went according to schedule,” said Cheek, who spearheaded the project. “They’ve got me dead center of the park, so you couldn’t ask for a better place.”
The memorial is situated between two major ball diamonds at the complex and is on an elevated area.
“Once they got (the landscaping) done, they staked it out, poured concrete and a week or two later put in sidewalk,” Cheek said.
A brick floor was installed, and about a month ago, the memorial stones arrived.
The flag poles were erected, and the hardware was installed on them. The monument will feature three flags — a 25-foot American flag and two 20-footers bearing the insignias of the state of Illinois and POWs. The memorial will also include 170 engraved bricks bought by individuals and families to honor area veterans.
The dedication will feature about an hourlong ceremony.
Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day is a federal holiday in this country originally commemorating the end of World War I at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918. It is designed to honor all military veterans who have served in the U.S. armed forces.
At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.