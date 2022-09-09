ARCOLA — If Craig Virgin had a third home outside of Lebanon, Ill., and Champaign-Urbana, where he starred as one of the nation’s top distance runners in the 1970s, it might be Arcola.
Virgin speaks of the community with pride, almost as if he’d been raised there. Perhaps that’s due to the way the community embraced him when he helped to kick off the 10K run in 1978 at the town’s annual broomcorn festival.
Arcola shares the same feelings for Virgin and welcomes him back as grand marshal of the festival’s parade Saturday.
Virgin was scheduled to be on hand for last year’s broomcorn festival — its 50th — but family duties took priority as he was helping to prepare for his family’s farm equipment auction after his father had passed away from a stroke at age 89.
After two years of restricted activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and tending to his family farm’s business, Virgin is starting to get back in the groove.
“I’m going back to the small town of Arcola,” Virgin said. “Lebanon only has 4,400. I’m a farm boy and a runner. When Joe Monahan, who was president of First National Bank (in Arcola) said they’d like to start a 10K for the broomcorn festival,” he wanted Virgin to help. “They were looking for an adjutant event to bring in more people.”
Virgin called the idea “pretty progressive for a small town like Arcola.”
“Joe knew I was a U of I graduate and was from a small town, from a farm,” he said. “He wanted to have me involved.”
Virgin hit the ground running that first year and easily outdistanced the field. The following year he toured the course in 29:05.8 — a time that still stands.
In Illinois’ running circles, few names have more cachet than Virgin’s. He won five state championships — two in cross country and three in track — while in high school and set the national outdoor high school 2-mile record of 8:40.9, which beat Steve Prefontaine’s standard of 8:41.5, though slightly shy of Gerry Lindgren’s time of 8:40.0 indoor record from 1964.
While attending the University of Illinois, he won nine Big Ten Conference championships, nine All American awards and the 1975 NCAA cross country championship. He was a three-time Olympic qualifier at 10,000 meters and the only American male to qualify three times in the event until Galen Rupp (2008, 2012, 2016).
The 67-year-old Virgin hasn’t jogged for a while, having had a couple of knee injuries from two car accidents. But he can bike, walk and use an elliptical. He founded Front Runner Inc. and does speeches, sports marketing, promotion consulting work mainly with running and fitness work, and arranges benefits for athletic events. Virgin also does TV and radio freelance work and freelance writing.
“I will probably work until I’m 70 or 75 if my health permits,” he said from the family farm this week.
The day before, Virgin spent time driving a John Deere tractor back home after it was repaired.
At Arcola on Saturday, he looks forward to being introduced by Mark Avery, one of his good friends who was a teammate at the UI.
“I am very proud of Arcola. I always experienced such hospitality,” Virgin said, adding that he loves Illinois and being an ambassador for the university’s athletics department.
Virgin remembers running in the Arcola 10K as a challenging experience mentally and physically.
“It started at their park and went through the corn fields. You can imagine the second week of September, it can get pretty steamy. The corn has not turned brown yet. Boy, the mental concentration to go out 3.1 miles in one direction was very challenging. Then I ran that 29:05. I was very, very tired.”
Virgin said he was and is impressed with Arcola.
“I was just told recently that probably 30 or 40 percent of their community is Hispanic,” he said. “They have a very peaceful, and I think collaborative and cooperative, relationship that I think Arcola should be proud of.
“I think other cities in Illinois and states should look at this.”
He also cited the input of the Amish population of rural Arcola.
“Arcola is a shining example of having two different minorities come in ... who have lived amicably and peacefully.”
Race director Jason Butler called it “a real honor” to have Virgin back as the current record holder.
“There’s nothing better than having the person who everyone is trying to beat at our presentation and awards ceremony,” Butler said.
Festival volunteer Kevin Monahan said he believes Virgin is the first non-Arcola native or resident to serve as parade marshal. Clayton Moore, who portrayed The Lone Ranger on TV, is a former celebrity who appeared at the festival, but Monahan doesn’t believe Moore served as grand marshal.
Virgin said people can still sign up for the 10K and 5K races until 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Virgin said he has a few things on his to-do list while back in Arcola — consume his share of lemon shake-ups and corn dogs and buy some more Arcola-made brooms. The brooms made in Arcola that are being used on the family farm are 25 years old.