CHAMPAIGN — Registration has opened for the next Champaign County-wide electronics collection event, set for 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 at Parkland College.
Eligible to bring unwanted electronics are residents from Bondville, Broadlands, Champaign, Foosland, Fisher, Homer, Ivesdale, Mahomet, Ogden, Pesotum, Rantoul, Sadorus, Savoy, Sidney, St. Joseph, Thomasboro, Tolono, Urbana and unincorporated areas of the county.
Among items that will be accepted are TVs, computers, monitors, printers, electronic keyboards, fax machines, VCRs, DVD player/recorders, phones, video-game consoles and a lot more.
To register and see a full list of items that will and won’t be accepted, head to ecycle.simplybook.me.
Those who sign up will be given 15-minute time slots and will receive text or email confirmations. Postcards that will be mailed in advance of the event will serve as admission tickets.
When showing up for the collection event, which will be held rain or shine, drivers should use the Duncan Road entrance into Parkland.
There’s a seven-item limit per household, with a limit of four TVs.
The event is sponsored by several local governments.