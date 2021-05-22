URBANA — Juvenile murderers are being re-sentenced to lesser prison terms following a series of U.S. and Illinois Supreme Court decisions.
But that was not the case Friday for Dwayne Croom, now 33, who was re-sentenced to the same 50-year term he received in 2006 after his conviction for the beating death of a 3-year-old boy.
In declining to impose a lesser sentence — Croom’s lawyer sought a 20-year term — Champaign County Circuit Judge Bohm described Croom as “permanently incorrigible.” That is the standard established by the U.S. Supreme Court in cases where life sentences or extremely long de facto life sentences are legally justified.
Bohm’s ruling followed a sentencing hearing in which State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Chicago defense lawyer Hallie Bezner argued over the meaning of Supreme Court rulings that declared death sentences for juvenile murderers unconstitutional.
Most life sentences and de facto life sentences have also been ruled unconstitutional, with the exception of those where the defendant is declared to be beyond rehabilitation.
Ultimately, Bohm concluded that Croom met that high threshold, citing his misbehavior in prison as well as the savage beating of Al’Travius Bolden.
Speaking before he was sentenced, Croom maintained, as he has from the beginning, that the boy’s mother was to blame for the death, stating Friday he remains scarred by “my inactions.”
“The truth is I re-live that terrible night every day of my life,” he said.
The dead child’s sister, however, contradicted Croom’s claim of being a guilt-ridden observer of Al’Travius’ fatal beating. Amya Bressner-Plowman said she recalled the terror she and her brother experienced living with Croom when she was 2.
Calling for the 50-year sentence to stand, the young woman said he regularly whipped them with a belt and burned them with cigarettes.
“The physical and emotional scars will live with me forever,” she said in a statement read by Rietz.
Evidence indicated the child was beaten after he drew Croom’s wrath for wetting his bed.
Bohm acknowledged the law requires juveniles be treated differently than adults because their age predisposes them to make immature and impulsive decisions.
Noting that he has no crystal ball to predict the future, Bohm said the law requires him to decide whether Croom’s penchant for violence has passed. He said the evidence indicated otherwise.
Bohm responded to what Croom called “my truth” about what happened by saying “your truth is a lie” and concluded that the boy’s death was “not a singular moment of passion.”
Stopping twice to compose himself, the judge said pictures of the child’s body showed he was “bruised from head to toe” because Croom had beaten him “again and again and again and again.”
Arguments over sentencing were preceded by testimony from a child-abuse expert about the extent to which juvenile murderers are capable of rehabilitation.
Dr. James Barbarino, a professor of human development and psychology, testified about his studies of juvenile killers and their experiences growing up in abusive or dysfunctional homes.
He said just because juvenile murders commit horrible crimes doesn’t mean they can’t be rehabilitated. But he acknowledged a subset of that group can be categorized as permanently incorrigible “psychopaths.”
Another witness, James Swansey of Chicago, testified about his rehabilitation after he was convicted as a juvenile of a double murder and sentenced to life. He was released in December after serving 28 years. He told the court that it’s impossible for people like him to move on to a law-abiding life without acknowledging what they did.
Bohm noted that caveat, characterizing Croom as an individual trying to manipulate circumstances to win a sentence reduction but otherwise an older version of the same violent person he was in 2006.