DANVILLE — Retired Danville Area Community College administrator David Kietzmann has been chosen as grand marshal of the Danville Labor Day parade, set for Sept. 6.
It’s sponsored by the Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, which dubbed it the largest parade on behalf of organized labor in downstate Illinois.
The parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Williams and Vermilion streets, then heads south, ending at the corner of Main and Vermilion streets.
Kietzmann, who grew up on a farm in the northern part of Vermilion County, graduated from East Lynn High School in 1967.
After working as a computer programmer and serving as a computer program instructor, he became a college administrator in 1985. He served DACC for 50 years in many positions, retiring in June 2020 as vice president for instruction and student services.
Kietzmann still volunteers at DACC and serves on its foundation’s board of directors and on the steering committee for the National Division II Basketball Tournament that it hosts.
He and his wife, Glenda, have one son and two grandchildren.
Parade participants are asked to be in their assigned area no later than 9 a.m.