URBANA — The temperature dipped surprisingly low Wednesday night during Pride Fest’s trivia night in Urbana, but Nicole Frydman thought it was telling that the event didn’t take a hit.
“They were so happy to be there, even though it was such a cold night,” said the operations director for Uniting Pride of Champaign County. “I think everybody’s been aching for some joyful, interesting, dynamic stuff, and you can feel it. It feels sort of palpable already.”
A year ago, Pride Week was moved online. Frydman said her organization made do with that format, but in a way, an in-person event is central to the reason the pride parades and festivals exist.
“Pride is about existing in public while out; existing in the community,” Frydman said. “Being able to gather publicly — we did our best being online last year, but we hoped and prayed we could be together this year.”
Still, she said the organization would be dogmatic about enforcing COVID-19 mitigations, including mandatory masks even though the event is outside. The organization has been in constant contact with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, she said, including Administrator Julie Pryde, who will be the grand marshal of today’s parade, which steps off at 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana.
While the LGBTQ community has made strides in recent years, Frydman thinks an incident last week at Mahomet-Seymour High School in which a student was reportedly harassed and bullied for wearing a Pride flag shows how important events like Pride Week still are.
“It was very disturbing. Some kids were harassed and abused, and the school did not handle it well,” Frydman said. “I can say in one breath that things are a lot better, and yet we still have a lot of work to do.
“We’ve been talking about it since we were informed that it happened, and we are very hopeful that the school will take us up on our offer for training.”
The school district released a statement saying that it was investigating the incident, which “combined with speculation, rumors and inaccurate information on social media have created an unfortunate and disruptive environment in our high school and in our community as well.”
“Bullying hurts other human beings,” the statement read. “We can disagree and not harm others.”
Frydman said she believes the breadth of support from local businesses and organizations for today’s parade shows how far the community has come. And if events like Wednesday’s trivia night are any indication, the turnout will be as big as ever.
“I have a sneaking suspicion it’s going to be (the excitement of Wednesday’s event) times a million,” Frydman said. “People are excited to be out and proud or supportive allies, to get a taste for pre-COVID, but with an eye on the fact that safety has to be paramount.”