CHAMPAIGN — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the CU Sunrise Rotary Club are looking to fill a container in the church's parking lot with diapers.
The church and club are partnering on a drive-thru diaper drive that runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday in the church's parking lot at 2101 S. Prospect Ave., C.
It is Year 2 for a club project — part of the United Way’s Bottom Line program — that in 2022 netted nearly 15,000 diapers. The container, donated by Mi-Box of Danville, has room for 20,000 diapers.
After the drive ends on Friday, volunteers from the church and club will spend Saturday re-packing the diapers for dispersal by United Way.
“A lot of people don’t realize the demand there is for diapers,” said CU Sunrise Rotary President Charlie Smith, whose term began last month.