MAHOMET — The Run Mahomet 5K looked different Friday than in years past.
Instead of starting in one large group, runners took off from spots on the ground in three waves because of COVID-19. They were chip-timed, so finishing position wasn’t completely clear at the end.
But Sara Balgoyen, executive director of the Mahomet Area Youth Club, which puts on the fundraiser, doesn’t think runners minded.
“I think people are just really excited to be running together with others again,” she said. “The feedback has been positive. People are just excited for the opportunity and to support the club, which has been serving youth and families for a long time.”
Run Mahomet, which also includes today’s half- marathon, is the second biggest fundraiser for the club, which provides summer and after-school programming for kids. And this year, it especially needed the funding after extra costs piled up.
“We had to have two locations this year to spread out and serve the amount of kids we had, which created the need for double the staff and double all the stuff,” Balgoyen said. “And then, of course, all the added expenses needed for COVID stuff needed for cleaning, thermometers, masks and all that stuff. We also had to make sure our Wi-Fi was equipped for students doing remote learning. So there was a lot of added stuff this year.”
Balgoyen expected the races to bring in $15,000 to $20,000, which falls short of the club’s usual target of around $30,000. Volunteers, though, were abundant and helped the event run smoothly.
“We keep forging ahead, because it’s been something we’ve been doing for so long,” she said, “and there’s a lot of support around that, and we hope for the best in the future.”