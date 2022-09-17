CHAMPAIGN — This morning’s annual Run to Remember will affect traffic on some streets in Champaign-Urbana.
An 8K walk/run through the University of Illinois campus vicinity, the event is intended to honor lost loved ones and casualties of war and violence.
Because of several events taking place today, participation will be lower than hoped, “but it doesn’t really matter, because everyone who wants to be doing it will be doing it,” said Jan Seeley, director of the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend, which also organizes Run to Remember.
The city of Urbana said some portions of some streets will be closed beginning at 7 a.m., including sections of Green and Race streets and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Champaign streets affected include First, Fourth, Sixth and Green streets and Peabody and Kirby avenues.
The event starts outside Memorial Stadium on First.