PAXTON — It was a wager with friend Jack Thompson that got Carl Hudson of Paxton into running. Decades later, he’s still at it.
Hudson, son Andy, grandson Evan and granddaughter Anna ran in Friday night’s Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend 5K. Grandson Sean, a freshman at Purdue, was unable to attend due to studying for final exams.
Carl Hudson remembers the impetus for his long-distance involvement: “Me and Jack Thompson were playing poker. Jack was always running for his heart. He bet me I couldn’t run a mile in under 6 minutes.”
Hudson took him up on it.
He began training for a couple of months, turned in a mile in 5:26 “and took his money.”
Since then, the 80-year-old Hudson has “stayed in reasonable shape,” working out at the fitness center in Paxton on a treadmill, though he admits the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t ideal for indoor training.
As for the 5K, Hudson said he and his family weren’t in it to win any prizes. It’s a family activity thing.
“I jogged a mile and a half the other day,” the elder Hudson said.
“We’ll see what happens,” he added, noting part of the event might be more of a walk than a jog. “We’re out there for fun.”
The Hudsons operate Hudson Drug in Paxton, started in 1950 by Carl’s father, Carl Sr., and Sean hopes to be the latest member to work in the family business.
Carl Hudson said his son puts in a lot more miles than he does, noting, “Andy runs a lot, even in winter. He puts a lot of miles in” and has run a marathon.
Evan, who has Down syndrome, is a sixth-grader in Paxton who ran cross country with help from his coach, Mariah White, and will be part of the school track team. Evan is also in a special-education basketball program.
“We’re blessed to have a family that’s interested in staying in shape,” Carl said.