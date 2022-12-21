URBANA — Hudson Farm in rural Urbana will again be the site of a free Christmas event that includes a live Nativity, refreshments, caroling and Christmas services beginning today and running through Christmas Eve.
The only difference from the first two years, according to farm owner Joyce Hudson, is that a tent, which will be heated, is being rented for more room.
It will be there that a Christmas service will be held. Everything is sponsored by CU Church, where Hudson’s son attends.
The farm’s event center will also be heated.
The only place visitors will be exposed to the cold weather will be during their walk to and from the parking lot. That’s important, as a major winter storm is forecast for the area through the weekend.
Hudson said 5,000 people visited the farm for the Christmas event last year.
Everything is free. Services begin at 5:15, 5:45 and 6:15 p.m. today through Friday. On Christmas Eve, they will be held at 4:15, 4:45 and 5:15 p.m.
“We’re thankful to share the joy of Jesus’ birth,” the church said in a flyer for the event.
The event center will have hot chocolate, cookies, roasting nuts and seven or eight areas where family photos can be taken.
“There will be things for the kids to do,” Hudson said. “Last year, the service was in the barn. Now we’re putting the live Nativity in there.”
The event is about worship, but it’s also about having a good time. All of the activities will take about 45 minutes, but visitors are welcome to stay as long as they like.
Hudson Farm, which is also used for a variety of events during the year ranging from weddings to concerts, is located at 1341 County Road 1800 East, U.