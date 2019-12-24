CHAMPAIGN — It may have been the closet thing to the North Pole in the heart of Champaign.
Thousands of brand-new donated toys were spread out on tables or still in big boxes in a storage room at the Salvation Army of Champaign County’s Red Shield Center.
Dolls, books, games, Mrs. Potato Head — you name it — collected through the annual Toys for Tots drive were all headed to local families to be given to kids who otherwise wouldn’t have had gifts to open on Christmas.
Maj. Randall Summit, who leads the local Salvation Army with his wife, Susan, said this year’s toy drive was a huge success, thanks to so many generous donors and volunteers.
“God is good,” he said.
Many of the toys were collected at drive-through locations Dec. 12, and even on Friday, volunteers were still bringing in boxfuls of additional donated toys.
Still more toys were purchased from $20,000-plus in monetary donations, Summit said.
Parents who were financially eligible to receive the toys made appointments in November to come to the Toy Shop event at the Salvation Army center at 2212 N. Market St., C.
They were each assigned a volunteer to help them around the toy shop, load their selected toys into a red sack in a grocery cart and carry them out.
Parents were able to choose four toys for each of their kids, plus some items for the whole family to use such as games and books.
“It’s amazing, actually,” said one mom, Mariah Carter of Champaign, who was at the Salvation Army’s Toy Shop event Friday choosing toys for her four young daughters.
The Toy Shop wrapped up last Monday, which was the last day for parents to come choose toys and take them home.
But Salvation Army volunteers have been known to deliver toys to homes as late as today when needed, Summit said.
“We want to make sure no kids go without toys for Christmas,” he said.