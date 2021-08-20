SAVOY — Three-on-three basketball, corn hole, hula hoop and a Double Dutch competition are on tap at an event focused on ending gun violence set for later this month in Savoy.
God is RAW: Stop the Gun Violence, sponsored by the Wayne McClain Pipeline Foundation, is set to take place Aug. 29 at Savoy Recreation Center.
Former Illini basketball player Sergio McClain, president of the foundation, said gun violence continues to escalate in Champaign-Urbana.
“In the 20-plus years I have been here as a student and a resident, I’ve never before witnessed the caliber of the shooting and the ages that these kids are doing the shooting,” he said. “It’s a lack of awareness. It’s gotten out of hand. We just need to come together and figure out what to do. There’s a window of failure with these kids.”
He said no matter what a child’s upbringing, if they are living in a circle of violence every day, they will soon begin to reflect that atmosphere.
Event coordinator Beverly Palmer said the “RAW” in the name stands for “Redeemer, Almighty, Warrior.” Sergio McClain will be one of the speakers that day. Others will include Urbana High School basketball coach Verdell Jones Jr.; Marlon Mitchell of First Followers, a transition home for Champaign-Urbana men coming out of prison; and Antoine Ware, who is affiliated with a Chicago private school.
Palmer said there is a possibility that some current Illini basketball and football players as well as Urbana and Champaign police officers will also be on hand.
Prizes will be awarded for competition winners.
Registration is free. Youngsters who haven’t already registered can come early to register for the event. All participants 18 or younger must sign a waiver. All participants will receive a T-shirt as well as a backpack and school supplies.
The Wayne McClain Pipeline Foundation is a nonprofit organization aimed at helping underprivileged youth.
The event is an intervention strategy designed to help create a safe and positive environment for children and youth within the C-U community.
Sergio McClain said part of the problem is caused by social branding.
“It’s one of the main reasons for a lot of this violence,” he said. “A lot of these kids are caught up in what is being portrayed on TV and music videos and video games. They don’t feel like they’re a human being if they’re not wearing brand-name clothes and brand-new shoes, just different things that don’t really matter.”
McClain said he has been an advocate for change in a number of different communities where he has lived and said many children lack supervision or live in an environment where their parents are abusing alcohol or drugs, and some are working two jobs and have no time to supervise their children.
He said after-school mentoring/tutoring programs are needed to help bring out the talents of children.
“We can’t sit here and rely on grants,” he said. “It has to be straight community awareness, volunteerism and donations. Just imagine if every adult in Champaign-Urbana donated $10, how much we could get done.”