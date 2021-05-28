Here are the listings for planned services around the area to commemorate Memorial Day. To add your town’s services to the list, email dhinton@news-gazette.com.
Champaign-Urbana
9 a.m. May 31, Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana, staged by Champaign VFW Post 5520: Guest speaker, clergy, 21-gun salute and performance of taps.
10:30 a.m. May 31, Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, staged by AMVETS Post 3: Keynote speaker, singing, reciting of Pledge of Allegiance, presentation of colors and performance of taps.
11 a.m. May 31, Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana, staged by American Legion Post 71: Each veteran’s grave will be decorated with an American Flag.
11:45 a.m. May 31, Urbana VFW Post 630, 1303 E. Main St.: Raising of the American flag, followed by performance of taps and moment of silence at 3 p.m.
11:45 a.m. May 31, Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana, staged by American Legion Post 559: Colors will be posted. Keynote speech and 21-gun salute.
2 p.m. May 31, Mount Hope Cemetery Mausoleum, Champaign, staged by American Legion Post 24: Keynote speaker, presentation of memorial wreaths, rifle salute and performance of taps. Post 24 decorates the veterans’ graves at Mt. Hope, Roselawn and Bethlehem Lutheran cemeteries.
3 p.m. May 31, Champaign County Veterans Memorial in front of Champaign County Courthouse, Urbana, staged by Veterans Assistance Commission of Champaign County.
Bement
12:30 p.m. Sunday, Bement Cemetery, staged by Bement Albert Parker American Legion Post 620 honor guard, memorial service and 21-gun salute.
Danville
9 a.m. May 29 volunteers will gather at Danville National Cemetery, 1900 E. Main St., to place flags on the graves of 12,000 veterans.
Hammond
Noon Sunday, Hammond Cemetery, staged by Bement Albert Parker American Legion Post 620 honor guard, memorial service and 21-gun salute.
Ivesdale
1 p.m. Sunday, Ivesdale Cemetery, staged by Bement Albert Parker American Legion Post 620 honor guard, memorial service and 21-gun salute.
Mahomet
11 a.m. May 31 at Riverside Cemetery, staged by American Legion Post 1015. Open to the everyone. Public should bring lawn chairs.
Rantoul
11 a.m. May 31, Maplewood Cemetery, staged by American Legion Post 287, VFW Post 6750 and the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
Savoy
11 a.m. May 31, Savoy Veterans Memorial in front of McCleary Municipal Center, 611 N. Dunlap Ave., staged by American Legion Post 1492: Wreath-laying ceremony, posting of colors and performance of taps.
Seymour
1:30 p.m. St. Boniface Cemetery, staged by Bement Albert Parker American Legion Post 620 honor guard, memorial service and 21-gun salute.
Atwood
10:30 a.m. May 31, Mackville Cemetery, staged by American Legion Post 770: Two speakers and a reading of veterans roster for Mackville and Lake Fort cemeteries.
Homer
11 a.m. May 31, GAR Cemetery, staged by Homer American Legion Post 290.
Philo
9:30 a.m. May 31, Philo Veterans Monument, downtown, staged by American Legion Post 1171: Names read, 21-gun salute and performance of taps.
10 a.m. May 31, St. Joseph’s Cemetery, also known as Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Bongard: Veterans graves marked with American flag, names read, 21-gun salute and performance of taps.
10:30 a.m. May 31, Calvary Cemetery: Veterans graves marked with American flag, names read, 21-gun salute and performance of taps.
11 a.m. May 31, Locust Grove Cemetery: Speaker, veterans graves marked with American flag, names read, 21-gun salute and performance of taps.
Ridge Farm
1 p.m. May 30, Crown Hill Cemetery: Largest memorial service in area includes airplane flyover and cannon firing. Between 100 and 200 American flags will be on display. Two motorcycle groups and color guard supplied by Chrisman American Legion. Sponsored by Crown Hill Cemetery board and Ridge Farm Masonic Lodge. Will include guest speaker, chaplain and laying of wreath by World War II veteran.
Sidney
10 a.m May 31, Mount Hope Cemetery, staged by Sidney American Legion Post 433: Guest speaker, 21-gun salute and performance of taps.