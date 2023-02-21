CHAMPAIGN — Stacy Brandt got her start at Schnucks working as a checker at the Champaign store while she was a student at Parkland College.
She was initially attracted to the job at the St. Louis-based supermarket chain because of the flexible hours, but she ended up finding a career there.
“Even after I graduated from Parkland, I found Schnucks as a company has a great culture,” she said.
Now in her 26th year with Schnucks and vice president of store operations at the company’s headquarters in St. Louis, Brandt will be returning to her hometown of Champaign on Friday to accept an award from the United Way of Champaign County on behalf of Schnucks’ stores in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy and Mahomet.
Since the opening of Schnucks’ first store in Champaign County in 1990 — the Champaign store at 109 N. Mattis Ave. — employees of those four stores have collectively given $1 million to the local United Way through annual giving campaigns.
It will be the first time since 2018 that the United Way has added an employer to its Million-Dollar Circle of Caring, which currently includes just seven others — the University of Illinois, Busey Bank, Carle Health, Christie Clinic, the city of Champaign, KraftHeinz and Jeld-Wen.
Some Schnucks employees give a dollar or two a week to United Way. Some give much more, Brandt said.
The company strives to educate its employees both about the effect their donations of any size can have and the role the United Way can play in their own lives should they ever need any of the services the agency supports, she said.
The 46-year-old Brandt, a mother of two and grandmother of three, was born and raised in Champaign. She graduated from Centennial High School and then Parkland College, worked as a manager in Schnucks’ Urbana and Savoy stores and steadily moved up from there.
She went on to positions in Rockford before being named a division manager in St. Louis and, in 2020, being named the first woman to hold her current position, in which she oversees all 114 locations.
Brandt said she learned early in her years with the company that there was a lot of opportunity for career growth — and that she had a passion for the grocery industry.
She’s enjoyed the variety, the challenges and interacting with customers and employees.
“You get to do some of everything,” she said. “It’s not a same, monotonous thing every day.”
For those just getting started working in the grocery business, Brandt advises sticking with it and being willing to try different jobs.
“Be open and stick with it,” she said. “Today’s workforce that’s coming up is different in what they look for, and they want things very quickly. There is rapid upward opportunity, but you have to be open to opportunity.”
In her time working in management at the Urbana Schnucks, Brandt recalled serving as the coordinator for her store’s United Way giving campaign.
Schnucks has a long history of involvement with United Way agencies in its communities, and many stores have some fun with the annual campaigns — among them having dunk tanks outside the stores, crazy dress-up days and store managers being wrapped to poles to spur more donations.
Schnucks employees are able to give to United Way through payroll deduction, “which is nice and makes it very easy,” Brandt said.
Mary Noel Stefan, director of marketing and communications for United Way of Champaign County, said Schnucks also makes a corporate gift to the agency every year.
“They do give generously,” she said.
Many of the employees are quietly generous givers, and many have been donating for years, she said.
“Whenever we ask for something, they try to help us,” Stefan said.