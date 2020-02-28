News-Gazette Media’s second Seventy Over 70 class will be honored April 2 with a special section in The News-Gazette and a banquet at Round Barn Centre in Champaign.
The awards, sponsored by Clark-Lindsey, recognize those who have demonstrated a lively curiosity and willingness to learn something new, an aptitude for personal and/or professional growth and a commitment to bettering others. An independent panel of judges reviewed the nominations and chose the 70 honorees this week.
The Class of 2020
Chester “Chet” Alwes
Harold “Hal” Balbach
Barb Barker
Dorothy Bell
Willard Broom
Jane Cain
Margurette Carter
Steven Carter
Fowler Connell
Rose Costello
Thomas Costello Jr.
Bob Davis
Debbie Day
Fred Delcomyn
Ann Einhorn
Ray Elliott
Robert Espeseth
Vern Fein
Douglas Fields
Mike Folk
Roger Francisco
Darla Gardner
Elizabeth Goldsmith-Conley
Robert “Bob” Goss
Kimiko Gunji
Jim Hack
Robert Hambrick
Steve Hamburg
Sandra Hannum
Dick Harvey
Dave Hensleigh
Anh Ha Ho
Vincent Hock
Joan Hood
Peter Hood
Carl E. Hudson Jr.
Donna Jones
Ron Kiddoo
Ed Kobel
Patrick Kovar
Chuck Lansford
Mary Laros
Greg Lykins
John Marlin
Marge Mead
Carl Meyer
Chris Moyer
Frederick Neumann
Iris Nigg-Lundin
Alan Nudo
Ann Paul
Harry Rakers
Leonard Rumery
Prue Runkle
Shozo Sato
James Sheehan
Robert “Rob” Siedenburg
Steve Sonka
Kay Stauffer
Margaret Stewart
Jamie Storm
Nancy Strunk
Paul Tatman
Chris Todd
Walter Tousey
Thomas Ulen
Allan Vogelsang
Ted Wells
Nancy Whitford
Thomas Williams Sr.