News-Gazette Media’s second Seventy Over 70 class will be honored April 2 with a special section in The News-Gazette and a banquet at Round Barn Centre in Champaign.

The awards, sponsored by Clark-Lindsey, recognize those who have demonstrated a lively curiosity and willingness to learn something new, an aptitude for personal and/or professional growth and a commitment to bettering others. An independent panel of judges reviewed the nominations and chose the 70 honorees this week.

Those interested in attending the event can reserve a ticket by going to news-gazette.com/70tickets or by contacting Christine Walsh at 217-351-5695. Tickets for the luncheon are $20 until March 11 and $25 after that.

The Class of 2020

Chester “Chet” Alwes

Harold “Hal” Balbach

Barb Barker

Dorothy Bell

Willard Broom

Jane Cain

Margurette Carter

Steven Carter

Fowler Connell

Rose Costello

Thomas Costello Jr.

Bob Davis

Debbie Day

Fred Delcomyn

Ann Einhorn

Ray Elliott

Robert Espeseth

Vern Fein

Douglas Fields

Mike Folk

Roger Francisco

Darla Gardner

Elizabeth Goldsmith-Conley

Robert “Bob” Goss

Kimiko Gunji

Jim Hack

Robert Hambrick

Steve Hamburg

Sandra Hannum

Dick Harvey

Dave Hensleigh

Anh Ha Ho

Vincent Hock

Joan Hood

Peter Hood

Carl E. Hudson Jr.

Donna Jones

Ron Kiddoo

Ed Kobel

Patrick Kovar

Chuck Lansford

Mary Laros

Greg Lykins

John Marlin

Marge Mead

Carl Meyer

Chris Moyer

Frederick Neumann

Iris Nigg-Lundin

Alan Nudo

Ann Paul

Harry Rakers

Leonard Rumery

Prue Runkle

Shozo Sato

James Sheehan

Robert “Rob” Siedenburg

Steve Sonka

Kay Stauffer

Margaret Stewart

Jamie Storm

Nancy Strunk

Paul Tatman

Chris Todd

Walter Tousey

Thomas Ulen

Allan Vogelsang

Ted Wells

Nancy Whitford

Thomas Williams Sr.