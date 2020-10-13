CHAMPAIGN — Residents looking to get rid of old documents, pills and cellphones can do so Oct. 24 at this year’s Shred Event.
Crime Stoppers of Champaign County and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are hosting the Shred Event from 9 a.m. to noon that Saturday at the corner of First Street and Kirby Avenue across from State Farm Center.
The event will follow COVID-19 precautions, with no-contact drop off.
Up to two banker’s boxes of old documents can be shredded, including medical records; financial statements; credit applications; bank statements; documents with Social Security or driver’s license numbers; bank checks; tax records; and legal documents over 8 years old.
Documents will be shredded off site.
Medicinal pills and patches can also be dropped off, though not liquids, needles or sharps.
And cellphones will have their batteries removed for recycling before being shredded by Triad Shredding of Rantoul.