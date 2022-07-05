DANVILLE — Colton Wright was a child prodigy of sorts when it came to knowledge of cars. So much so that at age 12, he would get asked to go along with people when they shopped for a new vehicle.
“He took his first four-wheeler and sold it and bought a golf cart at the age of 10,” said his mother, Amy Thompson. “By the age of 12, he was able to fix up cars and sell cars. He was often the go-to person to go to the car lots with. Often times he would know more about the cars than the salesman himself.”
That’s why his family thought it only fitting that a fundraiser in his memory be a car, truck, motorcycle and golf cart show.
Proceeds from the show, set Saturday in the parking lot at the Village Mall in Danville, will fund a scholarship in his name for a student majoring in auto mechanics at Danville Area Community College.
Mr. Wright, 24, of Covington, Ind., was shot to death Dec. 9 in Sarasota, Fla.
Thompson said her son was unique “from a very young age.”
“He was always online studying cars,” his mother said. “When we’d go down the road, he’d tell you what make a car was and everything about them.”
In addition to his extensive knowledge of cars early on, “he was someone who always cared about others more than himself,” she said.
“He always had the biggest heart and made sure everyone was OK,” she said. “He was a hard worker from very young. He was always making money somehow.”
She said Mr. Wright also had a gift for figuring out problems with electronic devices and helped many people with their electronic issues or questions.
The 2016 Covington High School graduate was an honor student his entire high school career and the spelling-bee champion.
When his mother worked part time at Maple Corner restaurant in Covington, he would bus tables at age 13. He got a job at Jocko’s in Danville at age 16 doing salad prep and started working as a server two years later. People frequently asked for him as their server.
He moved to Florida in 2020 but “got involved with some people he shouldn’t have,” Thompson said. “He got into some trouble.
“In July, I drove there to try to get him settled into a place of his own,” she said, but housing was too expensive despite him working two jobs, so two friends let them stay with them on a temporary basis.
“My husband (Chuck) and I were helping him too,” she said.
On Dec. 9, “I had a police officer at my house at 11 at night” to tell her that her son had been killed.
She said her son’s plan was to move back to Illinois this year.
A native of Fithian, Thompson said she chose to set up the annual scholarship at DACC because her family has a lengthy history with the college and it has an auto-mechanics curriculum.
The first entries in Saturday’s car show will receive a dash plaque. Registration is set from 10 to 11 a.m. Awards for the top 10 entries will be presented at 2:30 p.m.
Mike’s Karaoke will provide music and sound, and four food trucks will be present.
Thompson said she hadn’t intended to hold raffle drawings, but so many people offered to donate “so many unique items” that she changed her mind. Her sister, Cassandra Smith, is helping to coordinate the raffle.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and hats, T-shirts and bracelets will be available. Thompson said numerous sponsors and volunteers have stepped forward.