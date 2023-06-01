Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Neither temperature nor time of day kept more than a dozen sorority sisters from celebrating their latest community-service project.
“It’s always a joyous occasion when we’re together,” said Desiree McMillion, vice president of the Epsilon Epsilon Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. “The only reason we’re not 50 deep is because it’s the middle of the afternoon and several are working. To get so many here means everything. It shows our strength as a group and our passion for service in the community.”
Under Wednesday’s blazing sun, staffers from the Champaign Park District planted an Eastern Redbud tree at Skelton Park, near the corner of First and Washington streets north of downtown.
It kicked off a tree-planting initiative by the women and was meant to honor charter members of a chapter doing good things in and around C-U since 1949. A plaque commemorating “cherished pillars of our community” will be placed by the tree later this summer.
Already responsible for gardens at King Elementary in Urbana and Bridgewater Park in Champaign, the group said Skelton Park was the perfect location for its first tree dedication.
“In the African American community, the North End is mecca … the cultural center of Champaign-Urbana,” Patricia McKinney Lewis said. “It’s where many African American businesses and churches exist and where so many African Americans live. It’s a very important place.”
On Saturday, the chapter will host its annual 5K Walk/Run at Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park to support an aggressive and impressive scholarship program.
This year, the women rewarded high school seniors from Champaign Central, Centennial, Danville, Judah Christian, Rantoul, St. Thomas More and Urbana with scholarships totaling $23,225.
“Our main purpose,” McKinney Lewis said, “is service.”