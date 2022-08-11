ST. JOSEPH — Construction of the interstate highway system has had profound effects on small towns.
Some towns dry up and become shells of their former selves. Others experience growth instead.
In St. Joseph’s case, it’s been the latter.
The community had about 800 residents in the late 1950s, prior to the opening of Interstate 74. Today it has more than 3,800 people.
St. Joseph will celebrate its 150th birthday this weekend, and, combining it with its annual fall festival, will hold three days’ worth of festivities.
The sesquicentennial/fall festival kicks off this evening and runs through Saturday. Activities will be held at Woodard Family Park east of town, as well as downtown and at the high school. With St. Joseph being the hometown of Trumpet, the winner of this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, a mutt show appropriately will be one of the events held Saturday.
A display of photos and PowerPoint presentation on the town’s history will be available. Other activities range from a display of items from the 1972 time capsule and reveal of what is going in the 150th time capsule, a pancake and sausage breakfast at the fire station to carnival rides, American Legion fish fry and a 5K wine run.
Dean Rudicil hasn’t had to read much of what has transpired over the years in town. The St. Joseph native has witnessed a lot of it, having lived in the community for all but four of his 91 years. The four years he was away were spent serving in the Army in West Germany during the Korean War.
“All the years I was growing up, the population was 800,” Rudicil said. “Now it’s 4,000. The interstate really made a big difference. When it went through, the town began to expand.”
The number of businesses sprouted as did the number of residents.
Rudicil’s father operated a garage and filling station for about 40 years before Rudicil took it over.
“Right now we’ve got quite a few businesses here,” Rudicil said. “Almost all the buildings are occupied. We’ve got several nice restaurants now. There are two auto-repair places. We’ve got a doctor, an eye doctor, dentist, everything that a person needs, we’ve got right now.
“Getting the IGA and the St. Joseph bank” were big deals for the town in the 1950s, Rudicil said.
Now the town has three banks — Longview State Bank, Philo Exchange Bank, which is building a new facility, and Gifford State Bank.
Resident historian Greg Knott credited Ralph Woodard for much of St. Joseph’s growth, and Woodard Park, which is home to a sports complex, is named after him.
“Ralph Woodard really helped spur the business growth and the residential growth,” Knott said. “In the late ’70s it really grew, and in the early ’90s there was a second wave on the east side of town. He developed that, too.
St. Joe experienced a couple of major fires. One in 1954 burned down most of the grade school; another one in the late 1960s decimated the lumber yard.
“I was on the fire department for 25 years,” Rudicil said. “They rebuilt (the lumber yard), and it’s a mini-mall now.”
Knott said classes were held all over town following the school fire. They were held in churches; they were held in the fire station — “any place they could put up a classroom.”
A new grade school was built on the same spot as the old one. One part of the school escaped the fire and is still in use. Additions to St. Joseph-Ogden High School were made in 1960, 1976 and “about five years” ago.
Besides Trumpet, among the town’s well-known natives was the late Marianne Dickerson, a 1978 SJ-O graduate. A long-distance runner for the University of Illinois, Dickerson was runner-up in the 1983 World Championship Games in Finland.
“She was really a pioneer in women’s sports,” Knott said. “When she came back, there was a huge celebration.”
One of the notable hot spots for farmers and others to shoot the breeze in those days was the Texaco station, run by Charlie Prather.
“That’s where everybody went,” Knott said.
A barber chair was set up in the filling station. It was a seat of honor, and Dickerson was given the rare distinction of being able to sit in the chair.
Knott said the town “is very patriotic” and has two veterans memorials, one at the high school and one at Woodard Sports Complex. St. Joseph “has always been community-oriented,” Knott said.
There are five churches.
The town wasn’t always located at its present spot. It originally was about a mile and a half south of where it now sits and was the home of Kelly’s Tavern, a place Abraham Lincoln frequented on his circuit rides. Kelly’s Tavern was owned by Joseph Kelly, who became postmaster. St. Joseph was named after him.
The town relocated to the spot a little farther north where the railroad came through.
Knott said earlier the town has been known for its stable leadership over the years.