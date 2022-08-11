'It’s a solid farming community that’s transitioned to a bedroom community,' said resident historian Greg Knott, who knows a great deal about the St. Joseph’s past and its present.

Schedule of events

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

(At Woodard Family Park)

5 p.m. — American Legion fish fry

5-10 p.m. — carnival rides, games, vendors, food

9 p.m. — Legion 50/50 drawing

FRIDAY, AUG. 12

At Woodard Family Park

5-10 p.m. — Carnival rides, games, vendors, food

5-11 p.m. — beer tent (live music by Logan Allen 8-11)

5 p.m. — American Legion fish fry

6:45 p.m. — bags tournament (registration 5:30-6:30 in beer tent)

6 p.m. — little prince and princess coronation (north basketball court)

6:30 p.m. — SJO FFA kiddie tractor pull (north basketball court)

9 p.m. — Legion 50/50 drawing

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

7-11 a.m. — St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department pancake breakfast at the fire department

7-11 a.m. — historical photos of St. Joseph on rolling PowerPoint at the fire department

9-11 a.m. — FFA petting zoo on south lawn of high school

9-11 a.m. — 5K wine run sponsored by Wyldewood Cellars, Kickapoo Rail Trail

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Island Sno 2 Go snowcones on Main Street near elevator

10 a.m.-3 p.m. — antique car show on Lincoln Avenue on both sides of Main Street

10:30 a.m. — mutt show sponsored by St. Joseph Women’s Club on front lawn of the high school

11 a.m. — 150th celebration and time capsule remarks by mayor in front of Loman Ray/old Busey Bank

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — 150th celebration-SJS Fire family games, moo mobile at the fire department

Noon — The bells of all the churches with bell towers will ring

Noon — CIGTP garden tractor pull (weigh-in 11-12 far north end of sports park)

Noon-10 p.m. — carnival rides, games, vendors, food

3 p.m. — parade (lineup begins at 2 p.m. at middle school)

4 p.m. — American Legion fish fry until sold out

5 p.m.-midnight — beer tent (live music by All Nighter 8-midnight

4-6 p.m. — Corvette Club and MG display (off of South Glover)

6-7:30 p.m. — Bingo, Women’s Club fundraiser (inside beer tent)

8:30 p.m. — Legion 50/50 drawing

Dusk — Aerial fireworks display