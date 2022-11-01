ST. JOSEPH — Rachael Schott said her 10-year-old daughter, Lana, is the type of person who thinks of others first.
That was part of Lana’s motivation for wanting to see a community Christmas tree become a tradition in her hometown of St. Joseph.
It was Christmas in July of sorts when the youngster came to the monthly meeting of the village board and broached the idea.
“One of the reasons why Lana wanted a tree, she told the board, (was) so everybody could be together, and even if you couldn’t afford a tree, in a way, you could have one,” her mother said. “You could have a town Christmas tree.”
The tree, which will be located in the lot behind the fire station, will become reality this year.
Jim Wagner of Wagner Signs and Graphics and Todd Woods of St. Joseph IGA are donating the tree, which will be bought from Country Arbors Nursery in Urbana. After the season, it will be planted at a location to be determined in town.
Lana said she got the idea for the tree from the movie “The Grinch,” based on the Dr. Seuss story.
“They’re kind of a small town, and I noticed how it brought them together,” she said. “I just liked the idea of having a Christmas tree for the town.”
Lana said she was nervous when she appeared before the village board to make her pitch, but she didn’t let that dissuade her from her mission. Holding a poster board, she pointed out possible places where the tree could be located.
Schott said her daughter was quite thorough in her presentation, saying she scouted various potential spots for the tree.
“She wanted to be really prepared for them,” she said. “I was very proud of the initiative she took.”
Lana’s presentation took just two to three minutes, but it was enough to sell the village board on the idea.
“They thought it was a good idea,” Lana said. “They said they were actually going to talk about some other things to do with Christmas” as well that night.
The board gave a thumbs up for what Lana hopes will become a yearly tradition centered around her favorite holiday.
Village Trustee Max Painter said the board “just all thought it was a great idea.”
“She was a fantastic young lady to come up with that,” he said. “It didn’t take much discussion. I don’t think it took too much arm twisting to get it done.”
Painter said to the best of his knowledge, St. Joseph has never had a community Christmas tree.
While Lana loves pretty much everything about Christmas, she does appear to have the spirit that is talked about so much during that time of year.
“Lana is always thinking of others first,” her mother said. “Honestly, she just wants to give back and (help others) feel joy and happiness.”
The tree will be decorated with solar lights because there is no power behind the fire station and will be lit in a ceremony set for Dec. 3.
Village President Tami Fruhling-Voges has created a Christmas committee with Chamber President Nora Maberry, Church of Christ Pastor Ryan Rosser and St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Family President Vickie Reese to plan multiple events throughout the holiday season.
Other holiday activities in St. Joseph:
— Small Business Saturday will be celebrated Nov. 26, and participating small businesses will have free ornament kits provided by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Customers are encouraged to take the kits, decorate them and then bring them to the tree lighting. Contact Maberry at noraemaberry@gmail.com
— At 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, the St. Joseph Church of Christ will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” The event is free to the community. Contact Rosser at ryan@sjcoc.com
— The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Christmas decorating contest from Nov. 30 to Dec. 17. Voting will take place online, and winners will be given gift cards to local businesses. Contact Maberry for more information.