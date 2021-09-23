URBANA — It’s not every day you pay off a $2 million loan. For St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana, this calls for a celebration.
The church will be holding a mostly outdoor “Keep the Fire Burning” celebration Sunday — and not only because it has repaid its loan from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria.
Parishioners will also be celebrating a newly renovated music space and a chance to come together again as a parish community, according to event Co-Chair Mardia Bishop.
The diocese had loaned St. Patrick nearly $2 million to help cover expenses during a $6 million construction project to significantly enlarge the church at 708 W. Main St., U, and connect it to the adjacent parish center.
Ultimately, pledges from church members covered the entire cost of construction, including the loan repayment. The loan was paid off two years early in February, Bishop said.
A ceremonial burning of a pretend loan document will be part of the celebration, she said.
Also to be included will be a Mass co-celebrated by the current pastor, the Rev. Anthony Co, and previous pastors and priests — the Revs. George Remm, Joe Hogan and Joel Phelps.
Festivities will also include food, dancing and games.
Bishop said the church is working with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to make sure pandemic safety guidelines are observed.
This will be the first larger-scale event that’s been held since before the pandemic, she said.
While in-person Mass has resumed in the church, not all parish members have returned to in-person worship, Bishop said, with some continuing to participate online.
Also included in the upcoming celebration is a connection to the 42 founding families of St. Patrick, represented by 42 stars above the altar. Current parish members have been asked to write on their own stars how they plan to keep the spirit of the church alive, and those stars are being displayed on two banners, Bishop said.
Pat Justice, a parish board trustee, said the church feels like home to her, and the chance to come together and celebrate “means the world to me.”
“From my perspective, I’m sure grateful to be part of this parish,” she said. “It is my family. Many of the people here are transplants from all over the U.S., so since you don’t have your immediate family close at hand, this parish has become my family.”