RANTOUL — New Illinois State Tourism Director Karla Flannery will be in Rantoul on Thursday as part of a three-day tour of Champaign and Piatt counties.
Visit Champaign County CEO Jayne DeLuce said Flannery’s visit “tied in perfectly” with the tour conducted by the group’s board this year.
“We pick a different geographical part of the county each year” to visit, DeLuce said, and this year it’s Rantoul.
Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, the new Rantoul Family Sports Complex and adjacent Fringe mini golf facility, Taylor Studios and neighboring Baldwin Asylum and ET’s restaurant will be the stops.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer will accompany the tour and present the village’s vision for redevelopment of the downtown.
On Wednesday, Flannery and her Visit Champaign County hosts were in Champaign-Urbana, with tours ranging from Krannert Art Museum to Riggs Beer Co. and a walking tour of downtown.
Monticello is Friday’s destination. Among the stops are Allerton Park, the town square and the railway museum.