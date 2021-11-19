URBANA — Angela Bradley remembers the struggling people she would serve at Stone Creek Church’s food pantry, and how much they wanted to be able to put a turkey dinner on the table for Thanksgiving.
“I saw the devastation in their eyes,” she recalled. “I vowed to never let that happen again.”
Bradley, a Stone Creek member since 2003 and now its community engagement pastor, started Big Give, the church’s annual Thanksgiving food giveaway, 14 years ago with help from the Meijer store in Urbana.
This year, Big Give is serving 1,300 families, each of which will receive a large turkey and a $25 Meijer gift card, Bradley said.
Some of the turkeys and gift cards have already been distributed, with 300 turkeys and gift cards given away to families in need in the Urbana school district, she said.
Most of the turkeys and gift cards will be given away Saturday at the church at 2502 S. Race St., U, to families that signed up.
Meijer is funding two-thirds of this year’s giveaway through its Simply Give program, with the rest of the cost picked up by private donations, Bradley said.
When Big Give started, families received a turkey and bag of food, and last year, the first Thanksgiving of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was simply a turkey giveaway, she said.
This year, participating families will shop for the trimmings for their Thanksgiving feast at Meijer with volunteers, to make for a more personal and fun occasion, Bradley said.
While she’s happy to be able to say “yes” to so many families in need of a holiday meal this year, Bradley said there are still hundreds more who put their names on a waiting list when this year’s event was full.
Those families have been advised to come to the church at 2 p.m. Saturday, when some unclaimed turkeys will become available on a first-come, first-served basis. That’s become her favorite part of the day, Bradley said, when she can give away some turkeys to families who didn’t think they’d get one.
“I’m always amazed at the need,” she said. “I wish I had more turkeys to give.”
Stone Creek’s food pantry is in its 15th year, and Bradley began as an active volunteer from the day it opened, she said.
“Over the years, I’ve seen people come to receive food, and they come with all kinds of situations; they’re coming from all kinds of pain,” she said. “We can’t fix everything, but we can give them a good meal.”