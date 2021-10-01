CHAMPAIGN — Sam Banks hurried to the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club on Thursday afternoon for “what I thought was a meeting.” Instead, it was a surprise party to celebrate the longtime executive director’s last shift at work.
“A special day,” said Banks, brought to tears by the gesture. The club’s employees, board members and children enjoyed a ceremony that included framed pictures through the years, a proclamation from the City of Champaign and — much to the kids’ delight — cupcakes.
“It’s a reminder of what the Boys & Girls Club is all about,” said Banks, 67. “We’ve been able to do what we’ve done because we’re all in it together.”
How will he spend Day 1 of retirement?
"I'll get up, have a cup of coffee and not have to be out the door at 7 o'clock," he said.