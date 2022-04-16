Talk of the Towns, April 16, 2022
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at ngtalkofthetowns@gmail.com:
GiffordJunior high students who earned a third-quarter incentive enjoyed an afternoon of bowling.
OgdenAllison Wakefield has been hired as director of Ogden Rose Library. Wakefield has been a presence in the library since she was in high school, starting as a clerk in her teens. She has served on the Board of Trustees for several years.
SadorusThe Sadorus 4-H All-Stars Annual Easter Egg Hunt, a free event for the community, starts at 9 a.m. today at Sadorus Park. The club has stuffed 1,200 eggs with a Golden Egg prize for all three age groups.
St. JosephOn Wednesday — one what would have been Ross Booker’s 21st birthday — St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District held a potluck dinner to honor him. He was killed a month ago while working at an accident scene. Firefighters, family members and St. Joseph-Ogden FFA members attended the event. State Sen. Chapin Rose presented the family with proclamation paperwork honoring Booker in the Illinois legislature.
WatsekaKids in the Watseka Park District after-school learned about spiders.
RantoulThe free book giveaway at Rantoul Public Library is April 23-May 1.
SidneyThe rescheduled Sidney Improvement Group Easter Egg Hunt will be at Witt Park on April 24, starting at 1 p.m.
Villa GroveKindergarten through sixth-grade students who met their monthly PBIS goal earned an inflatable party.
PotomacPotomac Grade School students visited Armstrong High School’s FFA Ag Day.
TolonoThe high school’s student council held an auction with 120 items to bid on. The event included musical acts, a dance performance and a raffle, raised $12,000 in the process.
OakwoodAllison Davis was selected as Oakwood High School’s Golden Ruler, given to an educator who goes above and beyond.
ArcolaThe Miss Arcola Pageant is open to girls and women between the ages of 4 to 21. There will be informational meetings on April 24.
BismarckBismarck-Henning High School student Brooke Kelly was the Best of Show winner at the Vermilion Valley Conference Art Show.
ArthurALAH High School biology students extracted DNA from strawberries.
RoyalThe Prairieview-Ogden PTO held a book fair that put $5,000 of books in their schools.
CatlinGirl Scout Troop 2938 completed its “Wow!! Wonders of Water Brownie Journey.” The girls promised to save water by turning the water off when brushing their teeth, taking short showers instead of long baths, changing clothes less often to lower loads of laundry and using rain barrels at home to water flowers.
BementKari Sealander was awarded “Best in Category: Miscellaneous” at the 2nd Annual Bement Public Library District Limerick Contest.
Gibson CityBrock Phillips was named April’s Student of the Month at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Phillips is president of the Future Business Leaders of America chapter and qualified for nationals in the Business Leader division. The son of Paul and Tiffani Phillips is headed to University of Tennessee in the fall.
MahometMahomet Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Business of the Year is P&P Heating and Cooling.
BroadlandsHeritage High School’s music department placed second in the IHSA Sweepstakes Championship.
DanvilleDanville Art League (320 N. Franklin Street) is offering a “Tree of Life Circle” macramé workshop today, taught by Carol Garver.
ThomasboroEighth-grade students Ryanna Edenfield and Georgia Busboom were presented with a certificate of recognition from the Illinois Principals Association, recognizing them as outstanding leaders in the district. Ryanna is the daughter of Rodney and Connie Flessner. Georgia is the daughter of Dennie Busboom and Carla Millar.
HomerLast week, the Homer American Legion Auxillary held its annual Easter egg hunt.