News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at ngtalkofthetowns@gmail.com:
GiffordEight-graders Tinley Parkerson and Josie Roseman were presented with a certificate of recognition from the Illinois Principals Association. They were recognized for being outstanding leaders in the school district. Tinley is the daughter of Buddy and Sara Parkerson and Josie is the daughter of Casey and Kara Roseman.
OgdenPrairieview-Ogden PTO hosted a bingo event and collected food for Feeding Our Kids as an entry fee.
SadorusTolono Public Library held a Touch-a-Truck event at the Sadorus Ball Park.
St. JosephRoyal Road will be closed beginning Monday for bridge deck replacement on the bridge over the Salt Fork located ½ mile west of St. Joseph Road. The construction is scheduled to be complete in early June.
WatsekaChildren involved in the Watseka Park District after-school program made paper chains.
RoyalMiss Illinois Gissell Bahena of Chicago visited Prairieview-Ogden North and spoke to students about the importance of being safe and kind online.
SidneySidney Improvement Group will hold a 12-and-under Easter egg hunt on April 9 at Witt Park starting at 10 a.m.
Villa GroveScience teacher Linda Werts and ACES team members presented to the Villa Grove Rotary Club about the high school biology program and the ACES team that is headed to next week’s state competition.
PotomacThe grade school made its goal a the kids heart challenge so students were allowed to wear Halloween costumes to school in March.
TolonoOn March 30, Tolono Public Library New York Times best-selling author Jenny Lawson, who discussed her most recent memoir, “Broken (in the Best Possible Way).”
OakwoodOakwood High senior Chloe Brewer was named a College Express Student of the Week at Danville Area Community College. Said College Express Culinary Instructor Brad Wheeler: “Chloe is an excellent student who is always completing her tasks in the kitchen as well as finding time to help others.”
ArcolaArcola Sunrise Rotary completed a local service project where members scrubbed and cleaned, then picked off all the gum, tape and staples from tables at Arcola Community Center.
BismarckBHRA junior Jacob Hall was named a College Express Student of the Week at DACC. Hall is taking green construction with Greg Hansbraugh, who said: “Jacob has a can-do attitude, doing whatever it takes to ensure our projects get done. Jacob never complains, and is always up for a challenge. He is often our muscle man for heavy projects, as well as providing extra reach when needed.”
ArthurRotarian Kevin Huffman presented a program on George Harrison of the Beatles and his southern Illinois connection. Harrison’s sister lived in Benton, where he visited. There is a mural of George Harrison and fans near Benton.
RantoulVillage trustee for District 3, Donald Robertson, paid the admission for the first 200 students for Eater Night at Rantoul Youth Center. Robertson also bought pizzas for the event.
CatlinSalt Fork High senior Rozlynn Maring was named a College Express Student of the Week at DACC. Maring is taking criminal justice with Tim Carter and Rickey Williams, who said: “Rozlyn had maintained an A in all her College Express classes which mimics her membership in the National Honor Society. She is a two-sport varsity competitor with perfect attendance and punctuality.”
BementBement Public Library is showing the work of B.J. Schaefer, who is an art teacher at Bement schools. There will be a reception for the artist on April 13.
Gibson CityCaptain Kallen Robertson earned first-team all-conference honors as a member of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Scholastic Bowl team.
MahometThe Mahomet Area Youth Club participated in Parkland College’s Volunteer Fair.
BroadlandsHeritage High held a career day for students.
DanvilleDanville Art League will sponsor a portrait class on Saturday, instructed by Kolleen Asaad.
ChampaignThe Twin City Theatre Company will be holding auditions for its 2022 Stars of Tomorrow summer student production of “Puffs (Two Acts for Young Wizards)” by Matt Cox at Champaign Public Library on April 9. “Puffs” will be directed by Chandler Dalton, drama director at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. Auditions a