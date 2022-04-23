Talk of the Towns, April 23, 2022
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at ngtalkofthetowns@gmail.com:
Rantoul
A free book giveaway at the Rantoul Public Library will begin Saturday and run through May 1. Available books will be in the Community Room during business hours.
St. Joseph
The St. Joseph Women’s Club has created a $1,000 scholarship for a St. Joseph-Ogden High School senior who plans to attend a trade school or a two-year or four-year university. The scholarship will be awarded based on an essay regarding charitable acts and the philosophy of giving. Submissions are due Monday to the guidance office.
Penfield
The Champaign County Forest Preserve District and Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society (CUAS) — as well as other local organizations — will celebrate International Dark Sky Week. CUAS will demonstrate the effect of light pollution with two sky-viewing sessions: 8-10 p.m. April 27 at Robeson Park in Champaign and 7:30-10 p.m. April 29 at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve northeast of Rantoul. Photo by Kevin Railsback
Ogden
A total of 5,435 eggs were stuffed for the children’s hunt while 1,300 eggs were stuffed for the adult hunt at the village’s annual Easter egg outing, which included a visit by the Easter Bunny.
Fithian
The village’s spring community garage sale is May 7.
Danville
The Art League’s fundraiser at Danville Gardens will take place 2-6 p.m. Monday. Danville Gardens will donate 20% of purchases made at that time to the Art League. More information: 217-442-9264 or www.danvilleartleague.com.
Flatville
Prairieview-Ogden Junior High’s Student of the Month winners: Hadley Sweet and Landon Roberts.
Watseka
The Watseka Park District’s Kids at Play event included dinosaurs and a story about monsters. The next play dates: May 3 and May 10.
Gifford
Gifford Grade School’s Family Math night included four interactive stations.
Sadorus
Sadorus 4-H All-Stars Annual Easter Egg Hunt included 1,200 eggs.
Sidney
Sidney’s Dumpster Day will be 7-11 a.m. April 30 at Witt Park. Prohibited items: tires, yard waste, paints, oils, chemicals, batteries or electronics of any kind. Participants must be a Sidney residents.
Villa Grove
Fourth-grade students visited Aikman Wildlife Adventures in Arcola.
Potomac
Second-grade students used play money to buy things in the library that was transformed into a store. Parents donated items for them to purchase.
Arcola
Arcola Sunrise Rotary named Avery Pullen and Rilee Hendrix as March’s Seniors of the Month.
Royal
Rustic Medic Woodshop created a bench to honor firefighter Kyle Osterbur, who died in February. The bench is placed in front of the Royal station where Osterbur served.
Catlin
On May 4, the Rev. Chris Lawler of Catlin Church of Christ will discuss his love of Star Wars at Catlin Public Libary’s coffee talk.
Arthur
For their April “Make a Difference Activity,” Arthur Family and Consumer Sciences worked on tie-blankets to be donated to various locations.
Gibson City
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley kindergarten classes celebrated Easter with jellybean science experiments.
Paxton
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High’s Scholastic Bowl team won the Twin County Conference Tournament.
Bement
The Bement Spring Event is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bement School. It will include a 3 mile walk/run, battlefield games, a lunch