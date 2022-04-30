Listen to this article

News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at ngtalkofthetowns@gmail.com:

Gifford

Gifford Grade School’s student council received an Illinois state flag from state Rep. Mike Marron after writing him a letter.

Flatville

The Prairieview-Ogden Junior High’s Scholastic Bowl team won a regional championship.

Milford

At Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association’s meeting at Milford Family Restaurant, retired RTA member Marge Sucansky provided anb update on legislative issues facing retired teachers.

Wagner
St. Joseph village Trustee Jim Wagner at the downtown intersection where a sign honoring the late former Mayor B.J. Hackler will be installed this spring.

St. Joseph

On May 14, the village will honor former Mayor B.J. Hackler and former University of Illinois Lt. Aaron Landers by unveiling honorary street signs. Hackler’s ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. at Lincoln and Main and Landers will be honored at 11 a.m. on Aspen Court.

Watseka

Iroquois Federal celebrated Teach Your Child to Save Day by having bankers read stories on its Facebook page. The bank also did a giveaway featuring the books read this week. Pictured: digital marketing and social media coordinator Ashley Ward and loan servicing manager Stephanie Bard.

Rantoul

Andy Graham has resigned as Rantoul City Schools school board president.

Danville

State Sen. Scott Bennett presented certificates to the Danville Area Community College All-Star Jaguar members to show his appreciation for their help with his office’s community drives.

Broadlands

Heritage school nurse DiAnne Boyd was recognized at the Region 8 & 9 FAB Banquet by the Heritage Education Association as an Advocate for Education. Band director Justin Lee presented the award.

Potomac

Katy Buldoc and Paul Kuiper received Golden Ruler awards, given to teachers who go above and beyond.

Tolono

Unity FFA members participated in the District 4 public speaking and job interview contest. Avery Watson placed first in creed speaking, Malia Fairbanks placed third in job interview and Olivia Shike placed fifth in extemporaneous speaking. Watson and Fairbanks advance to the state competition in June.

Oakwood

University of Illinois Extension Master Gardners will be at the Oakwood Library at 10 a.m. Saturday to discuss vegetable planting.

Arcola

Arcola Public Library holds storytime on Fridays (10:30 -11:30 a.m.) with stories, crafts and snacks.

Bismarck

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin High School is seeking Rossville-Alvin yearbooks in hopes of collecting a full set. To donate a yearbook, reach out to the high school office.

Arthur

ALAH art students attended the Love for the Arts Workshop at Eastern Illinois University. Thomas Powell won third place for his functional art entry and Miah Malin was awarded Best of Mixed Media and Best of Graphics.

Royal

The Royal Giants are discussing hosting an alumni game on July 10. Former Giants who are interested in playing should leave a comment on the Eastern Illinois Baseball League team’s Facebook page.

Catlin

Norma Hawkins, who taught English and language arts at Westville Junior High for 28 years, held a signing at Catlin Library. She published a book of essays and poems called “Remember.”

Bement

Bement Public Library is offering CPR and AED classes for adults at the library on May 4 and 18. Classes are $25 apiece and proceeds go to the American Heart Association.

Gibson City

Among visitors to Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s ag expo: elementary school students.

Mahomet

Mahomet Area Youth Club students wrapped up their service-learning project by delivering care packages they assembled to CU at Home. While there, they toured the facility.

Villa Grove

The 2022 Villa Grove Pageant Royalty: Tatum Faust (Little Miss), Lilly-Lynn Davis (Junior Miss), Addisyn Wilson (Miss).

