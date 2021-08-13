News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. Joseph
The St. Joseph Chamber has announced the contestants in the Little Prince and Princess contest. Declain Burris, Brody McCartney, Roman Wheatley and Owen Irvin will compete for the prince crown. Harper Dilley, Hannah Fisher, Libby Williams, Addilyn Ahart, Brynlee Wagner, Peyton Parsons, Scarlet Purcell and Nova Myers will compete for the princess crown. The winners will be crowned at the St. Joseph Community Festival on Aug. 13.
Ogden
Kelly Cooper and Sue Esposito of the Ogden Fest Committee have created a scavenger hunt for the event held on Aug. 28. Children up to age 14 can participate.
Royal
The Royal American Legion 996 held a luncheon at the Royal Community Building during Royal Days.
Homer
The Village of Homer has reminded residents that flushable wipes, feminine products and other foreign objects should not be flushed down the toilet. The village posted a photo of a sewer pump covered in flushable wipes and feminine products to remind villagers what can and cannot be flushed.
Watseka
The Watseka Summer Camp came to an end this week. The camp started in June and campers played games, did arts and crafts and other activities.
Mahomet
The Mahomet Music Festival is looking for volunteers. Email mahometmusicfest@gmail.com for details.
Rantoul
Mid-October, an alternative indie duo, will perform at the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce’s Freedom Friday event at 120 E. Sangamon.
Oakwood
The Oakwood Grade School Parent Teacher Organization held their third annual color run.
Savoy
District Governor Heather Stoa joined the Savoy Rotary Club for the club’s first meeting at its new home, the Elks Lodge in Savoy. Stoa shared the story of her Rotary journey and spoke about the year ahead.
Tolono
The Tolono United Methodist Church has postponed its annual ice cream supper due to rising COVID-19 concerns.
Tuscola
On Aug. 6, Karis Hortin was crowned 2021 Miss Moultrie-Douglas by Makenna Green, Miss Moultrie-Douglas 2019-2020. Karis will resume the duties of Kali Pierce, who resigned from the position due to the time commitment, travel and financial reasons on July 31. Karis’ first duty as Miss Moultrie-Douglas will be to attend County Fair Day at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 13.
Karis is the daughter of Mary Hatfield (1986 Miss Moultrie-Douglas) of Tuscola. She is a senior at Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln. Karis will graduate this December with a bachelor’s degree in Business. She will also compete at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant on Jan. 14-16 at the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention.
Arcola
The Arcola Public Library recently held a book sale on their lawn.
Arthur
The Arthur Atwood Lions Club is holding a sweet corn sale. More information is available on their Facebook page.
Broadlands
The Heritage High School marching band will perform in the Broadlands Festival Parade on Sept. 11.
Catlin
Catlin Fall Rummage Sales will be held Saturday, Sept. 11. People who wish to have their address on the list should sign up by Sept. 5 by contacting Kendra Free via Facebook Messenger, or the Catlin Public Library by calling 427-2550, emailing catlinlibrary03@yahoo.com or stopping by at 101 Mapleleaf Drive in Catlin. An address list will be available after Sept. 5 at the Catlin Post Office Lobby or Catlin Public Library during open hours.
Monticello
Monticello Main Street has announced that Fieldhouse 219 has won the 2021 Historic Preservation Award for Façade Improvement.
Georgetown
Katelyn Blankenship was crowned Miss Georgetown Fair Queen.
Villa Grove
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has welcomed its newest members, Bethany Floyd-Jenks and Mary Hite, owners of the new dining establishment, The Korner Beehive, located at 20 South Main St.
Danville
Danville Area Community College Biology Professor Dr. Wendy Brown recently harvested the first batch of honey of the season from the DACC Flow Hive. She will have students bottle it up for sales this fall.
Philo
A Free Little Library was installed outside the Philo Presbyterian Church.
Sidney
The Sidney Masonic Lodge recently sold sweet corn as a fundraiser.
Paxton
The Paxton Chamber of Commerce Swine and Dine event will take place Sept. 18. The event includes a BBQ contest, bags tournament, music and more.
Gibson City
Gibson Area Hospital is holding vaccine clinics. Pfizer Vaccines (ages 12+) are available every Thursday in August from 10 a.m to 7 p.m at Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services.
Call 217-784-2734 to schedule an appointment.
Sidell
The Carroll Township Commissioner has reminded residents not to throw trash by the side of the road.
Hoopeston
The HAHS Marching Cornjerkers held a marching band preview night.