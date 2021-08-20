Clock tower 2

Paxton

Workers from C&M Construction repainted the clock tower atop city hall last weekend. The clock, made by Seth Thomas Co., was purchased by Swedish immigrant August Laurence, who operated a clothing store in Paxton for years and wanted to express his appreciation to the community. Contractors were hired to build the tower, replacing the flat roof atop city hall.

The Paxton Park District is holding an Old Timers Game (co-ed for adults 30-plus) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Nelson Field. The format: "Sandlot" style, players divided into different teams before the game.

 Dave Hinton/News-Gazette
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.

St. Joseph

DeClain Burris and Nova Myers were named Little Prince and Little Princess at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce contest. Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges crowned the winners.

Ogden

The Ogden Masonic Lodge’s pancake breakfast will take place from 7-10 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the lodge hall.

Royal

The Prairieview-Ogden Board of Education hired Blake Leonard to teach physical education and junior high science.

Homer

Creative Dramatics Workshop is recruiting volunteers for directors and production crew for upcoming plays. If interested, make contact through the group’s Facebook page.

Watseka

The Watseka Park District is holding a middle school “Meet & Greet” root beer float party from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 26. The event is free but registration is required.

Mahomet

Andrew Ripp will perform on the Feldkamps Towing stage at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Mahomet Music Festival.

Rantoul

Markie Gentry is a school social worker at Pleasant Acres and Broadmeadow elementary schools in Rantoul. Gentry graduated from the University of Illinois in May and completed her internship at Pleasant Acres over the course of last school year.

Oakwood

The Oakwood High School cheerleading team will be taking orders for Comet flags ($35 each) at the Oakwood Farmer’s Market on Aug. 25 (5-7 p.m.).

Savoy

Savoy Rotary Club donated school supplies and backpacks to students at Carrie Busey this week.

Tolono

Tolono Public Library has "Getting Ready For Kindergarten" 2021-2022 calendars from the United Way of Champaign County. Calendars are available in English, Spanish and French.

Tuscola

Tuscola United Methodist Church is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25.

Arcola

On Sept. 11, Arcola Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Broomcorn 5K and 10K. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age division.

Arthur

The Arthur Atwood Lions Club sold sweet corn this week.

Broadlands

The Myron Luth Memorial Kittenball Tournament will take place on Sept. 11 as part of Broadlands’ annual festival. Luth, who farmed in the area, was a member of the Broadlands Community Club, enjoyed tractor pulling, was a former 4-H leader and coached softball for 10 years at Heritage High School.

Catlin

Free produce is available from the raised garden beds at the Catlin Public Library.

Monticello

Monticello Main Street has announced that Bespoke Gift Company won the 2021 Historic Preservation Award for New Business.

Georgetown

Country music singer Tracy Lawrence and friends played golf at Harrison Park in Danville while Lawrence was in the area performing at the Georgetown Fair.

Villa Grove

Aimee Reardon and Christine McQueen won a $500 shopping spree to Rick’s Country Market during Villa Grove Ag Days.

Danville

Liberty Village Administrator Darci Dreher provided staff with treats this week.

Philo

Sager Farms visited this week selling peaches.

Bement

The Bement Lions Club are hosting a Sunday Fun Day in the different parks in Bement this weekend. Events include live music, home run derbys, basketball tournaments, food vendors and a bags tournament.

Paxton

Gibson City

The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be at the Kruse Center to help those impacted by flooding on Aug. 12. There to help: Illinois Department of Aging, Illinois Department of Insurance, American Red Cross, Salvation Army and more.

Guthrie

Ford County Fair Queen Jolee Hastings attended the dedication for the Miner Grade School. This historical marker for the old grade school is located on the corner of 700 E and 900 N just north of Guthrie.

Hoopeston

During a teachers-in-service event, Maple Grade School staff were challenged to build a tower to hold a marshmallow. The highest tower won and they were provided a marshmallow, spaghetti noodles, tape and string.

