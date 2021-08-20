Talk of the Towns, Aug. 20, 2021
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. Joseph
DeClain Burris and Nova Myers were named Little Prince and Little Princess at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce contest. Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges crowned the winners.
Ogden
The Ogden Masonic Lodge’s pancake breakfast will take place from 7-10 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the lodge hall.
Royal
The Prairieview-Ogden Board of Education hired Blake Leonard to teach physical education and junior high science.
Homer
Creative Dramatics Workshop is recruiting volunteers for directors and production crew for upcoming plays. If interested, make contact through the group’s Facebook page.
Watseka
The Watseka Park District is holding a middle school “Meet & Greet” root beer float party from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 26. The event is free but registration is required.
Mahomet
Andrew Ripp will perform on the Feldkamps Towing stage at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Mahomet Music Festival.
Rantoul
Markie Gentry is a school social worker at Pleasant Acres and Broadmeadow elementary schools in Rantoul. Gentry graduated from the University of Illinois in May and completed her internship at Pleasant Acres over the course of last school year.
Oakwood
The Oakwood High School cheerleading team will be taking orders for Comet flags ($35 each) at the Oakwood Farmer’s Market on Aug. 25 (5-7 p.m.).
Savoy
Savoy Rotary Club donated school supplies and backpacks to students at Carrie Busey this week.
Tolono
Tolono Public Library has "Getting Ready For Kindergarten" 2021-2022 calendars from the United Way of Champaign County. Calendars are available in English, Spanish and French.
Tuscola
Tuscola United Methodist Church is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25.
Arcola
On Sept. 11, Arcola Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Broomcorn 5K and 10K. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age division.
Arthur
The Arthur Atwood Lions Club sold sweet corn this week.
Broadlands
The Myron Luth Memorial Kittenball Tournament will take place on Sept. 11 as part of Broadlands’ annual festival. Luth, who farmed in the area, was a member of the Broadlands Community Club, enjoyed tractor pulling, was a former 4-H leader and coached softball for 10 years at Heritage High School.
Catlin
Free produce is available from the raised garden beds at the Catlin Public Library.
Monticello
Monticello Main Street has announced that Bespoke Gift Company won the 2021 Historic Preservation Award for New Business.
Georgetown
Country music singer Tracy Lawrence and friends played golf at Harrison Park in Danville while Lawrence was in the area performing at the Georgetown Fair.
Villa Grove
Aimee Reardon and Christine McQueen won a $500 shopping spree to Rick’s Country Market during Villa Grove Ag Days.
Danville
Liberty Village Administrator Darci Dreher provided staff with treats this week.
Philo
Sager Farms visited this week selling peaches.
Bement
The Bement Lions Club are hosting a Sunday Fun Day in the different parks in Bement this weekend. Events include live music, home run derbys, basketball tournaments, food vendors and a bags tournament.
Paxton
The Paxton Park District is holding an Old Timers Game (co-ed for adults 30-plus) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Nelson Field. The format: “Sandlot” style, players divided into different teams before the game.
Gibson City
The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be at the Kruse Center to help those impacted by flooding on Aug. 12. There to help: Illinois Department of Aging, Illinois Department of Insurance, American Red Cross, Salvation Army and more.
Guthrie
Ford County Fair Queen Jolee Hastings attended the dedication for the Miner Grade School. This historical marker for the old grade school is located on the corner of 700 E and 900 N just north of Guthrie.
Hoopeston
During a teachers-in-service event, Maple Grade School staff were challenged to build a tower to hold a marshmallow. The highest tower won and they were provided a marshmallow, spaghetti noodles, tape and string.