Talk of the Towns, Aug. 27, 2021
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. Joseph
At halftime of Friday’s football game agains Monticello, the 2020 Hall of Fame class will be inducted into the St. Joseph-Ogden Hall of Fame. Inductees include Gary Garrison, Amy Scharlau Lewis, Greg Knott and Ron White. Said athletic director Justin Franzen: “We are so honored to induct the 2020 SJ-O Hall of Fame class. We were supposed to induct them last year, but had to push everything back due to the COVID guidelines.”
Ogden
Saturday’s Ogden Festival Car Show (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) will feature trophies from the fire fepartment, mayor and village trustees. Festival organizer Kelly Cooper said she expected more than 150 cars.
Royal
Prairieview-Ogden hired Mike Pfundstein as a part-time social studies teacher.
Homer
Homer Elementary held a boohoo breakfast for kindergarten parents.
Watseka
The Watseka Park District’s after-school program celebrated National Honey Bee Day by hosting Ron Bills of Middleport Gardens. Kids learned about bees, candlemaking, and the defense and building of bee homes.
Mahomet
Cornbelt Fire Protection District Chief John Koller will be the first target at Mahomet Area Youth Club’s dunk tank from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Mahomet Music Festival. Others willing to get wet for a good cause include Junior Miss Fisher Fair Layla Edwards Junior Miss Fisher Fair and State Farm Insurance’s Darwyn Boston.
Rantoul
Students in John Burke and Josh Hinkley’s classes at Rantoul High were challenged to build the tallest structure they could using marshmallows and toothpicks.
Oakwood
Oakwood Public Library’s Preschool Story Time starts Sept. 8 and continues every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Paris
Elizabeth Smart, a child abduction survivor, will speak at the Paris Center of Fine Arts on Sept. 26. Tickets are $5 with proceeds benefitting children in distress.
Tolono
The Unity FFA Farm and Agribusiness Management team advanced to October’s national finals team event at the FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October.
Tuscola
Tuscola High alumns Jacob Rominger (Class of 2016) and Jackie Watson (Class of 2019) attended the inaugural ball of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. Rominger worked on Holcomb’s campaign staff.
Cissna Park
A total of 58 Cissna Park FFA members volunteered at the Old Settlers Food Stand. Senior members represented the FFA in the parade.
Arthur
Arthur First Bank held its annual Customer Appreciation on Aug. 20 with a complimentary lunch and giveaways. Pictured: customers Dan and Becky Miller with employee Bonnie Gerkin along with customer Jerry Winters receiving one of the giveaways from banking center manager Dawn Boddy.
Bement
Bement Public Library hosted the Irish Music Circle.
Catlin
Catlin Girl Scouts are collecting clean lids and bottle caps to be recycled into a Buddy Bench for the grade school. There are collection bins at Catlin’s library and town hall.
Leroy
After a successful two-year pilot, LeRoy Education Advancement Foundation (LEAF) agreed to provide $15,000 to help offset the cost of chromebooks for the 2021-22 school year. Pictured: Jan Owens, president of the LEAF Board of Directors, presents a check to high school Principal Jeff Baughman.
Westville
Principal Guy Goodlove completed his first day of his last year at Westville High School, where he has been for 26 years.
Villa Grove
Students and parents from Villa Grove schools on Sunday installed seats at Memorial Stadium as part of an annual fundraiser.
Danville
Danville Public Library is holding a free homecoming dress giveaway for Vermilion County high school students through September during teen zone hours.
Allerton
The village is holding Dumpster Days on Aug. 28. The dumpster will be across from the fire station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sidney
Sidney Fire Protection District and the Homer Fire Protection District trained for primary searches in a structure, communication and throwing ladders up against a building for rescues.
Paxton
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda School District created a COVID-19 dashboard to track and communicate cases and school exclusions for students and staff. This site is updated on Tuesdays.
Gibson City
Kaitlyn Nolte, who has visited over 12 countries and attended high school in Denmark, is the new high school Spanish teacher at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Cisco
Cisco Fire Protection District is mourning the loss of retired Assistant Chief Ron Hatfield. Mr. Hatfield started with the department in 1971 and served as a firefighter for many years before his promotion. Hatfield died Aug. 20 and was laid to rest Aug. 26.
Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin students volunteered at the Chris Oberheim Memorial Softball game. The Devilettes performed at the game.