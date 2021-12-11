News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
AllertonA lighted Santa caravan will drive through the village around 6:45 p.m. Friday.
TolonoUnity High School’s FFA has challenged the soccer team and student council to donate a ham to families in need this December.
RoyalPraireiview-Ogden’s Parent Teacher Organization purchased PVO T-shirts for students.
OgdenSarah Acklin was awarded the Hines Memorial Medal from Indiana State University for the fall semester. It’s given to students who entered Indiana State as first-time college freshmen and are completing their bachelor’s degrees with the highest cumulative grade-point average. Acklin, a finance major and Spanish minor, said her time at Indiana State has been so impactful in shaping her into the person she is today.
St. JosephThe eighth-grade girls’ basketball team is going to state tol face Pleasant Plains in the IESA quarterfinals at 1 p.m. today at Germantown Hills Middle School.
WatsekaStudents at the Watseka Park District after-school program are learning about Michelangelo and the Sistine Chapel.
MahometThe Lutheran Church of Mahomet held a live Nativity on Sunday night.
SavoyThe Rotary Club of Savoy held a breakfast with Santa event on Sunday.
TuscolaMayor Dan Kleiss welcomed Tuscola Blend House (204 E. Southline Road), which specializes in energy drinks and smoothies.
HomerJanet Spies and Stephanie Spies hosted a retirement open house for Timothy Kirby, who was retiring after 35 years of funeral service.
Gibson CityTo honor first responders, Prairieland CEO students created an ice skating rink in downtown for today’s celebration (10 a.m. to 10 p.m., ticketys at www.PrairielandCEO.com).
PotomacPotomac Grade School celebrated computer science education Week by coding in all grade grade levels.
ArcolaArcola High School’s student council members performed a variety of Christmas carols for the residents of Carriage Crossing.
BismarckBismarck Henning Junior High’s student council spent last Saturday shopping for a local family.
PaxtonPaxton-Buckley-Loda’s Artist of the Month: Angela Rodriguez, who created a still life drawing with watersoluble crayons.
RantoulThe village’s police and fire departments, as well as Lisa Feig, Scott Eisenhauer and Santa, volunteered time to make last weekend’s Christmas parade a success.
ParisMore than 40 teams entered the Christmas in Paris Scavenger Hunt. The winners: Laurie Keys and family, who also won in 2019.
Villa GroveThe winter band and choir concert for the junior high and high school was rescheduled for Jan. 5 due to the high number of students in quarantine.
Cissna ParkCissna Park’s FFA students delivered fruit orders this week. They still have grapefruit, oranges, pears and apples left.
DanvilleBriana Maloney, a senior at Bismarck High School, was named the College Express Student of the Week at Danville Area Community College for Nov. 29-Dec. 3. She is studying criminal justice with Tim Carter, who said: “Briana is worthy of nomination for a host of reasons. A two-week battle with COVD-19 found her quarantined and despite the symptoms of that disease, Briana was able to maintain her A average. An injury during the powder puff football game in late September found Briana without the use of her dominant right arm. Once again with one hand she maintained her A average. Briana’s class participation is as excellent as her work.”
BementLibrary staff and volunteers enjoyed holiday dinner at Holly’s Country Kitchen.
GiffordGifford Grade School is holding a blood drive 1-6 p.m. Thursday. To donate, call 800-747-5401.
CatlinCatlin Masonic Lodge will be holding a pictures with Santa event at 1-4 p.m. Sunday at 107 N. Sandusky St. It will include a card-making station to benefit residents of a local nursing facility, hot chocolate and cookies. Masons ask that participants bring a toy to be donated to Santa Anonymous.
HoopestonStaff at Heritage Healthcdressed as Disney characters and decorated doors to to celebrate Disney Day.
ArthurThe Arthur 3rd Saturday Bazaar will take place on Dec. 18 at the Otto Center, 2058 CR 1800 E.
ClintonExelon donated $5,000 to support The Vault to help support recreational programs, tutoring and summer career camps. Pictured, left to right: McKenna Kitson, Michelle Witzke, Brett Nauman, Tammy Wilson and Jason Kitson.