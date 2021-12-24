News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
Sidney
Pastor Lee Jenkins (pictured with his wife, Julie) will begin leading Sidney United Church in January.
Tolono
Brush and leaf pickup is on hold as illness has created a worker shortage in public works.
Sidell
Cecilia Tate has been hired as township assessor.
St. Joseph
The St. Joseph Senior Bingo players group held a Christmas dinner.
Watseka
Watseka Kiwanis Club heard from State Sen. Jason Barickman, pictured with Kiwanis president-elect Susan Bence and Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Sammy Giordano.
Royal
Nickle and Dimes will perform at the Royal Community Building on Dec. 31. Tickets are $50 and available at the door.
SavoySavoy Rotary Members Jackie Martin and Alyx Parker rang bells for the Salvation Army.
Tuscola
Tuscola United Methodist Church is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday. To donate, call 800-747-5401.
HomerThe Homer Lake Interpretive Center has cleaned out and has free science/nature curriculum guides, posters, field guides and nature books to give away. Items will be in the front hallway until Tuesday, January 18.
PotomacSmile Illinois wil be at Potomac Grade School on Jan. 20.
FithianFithian United Methodist Church’s Christmas Eve service starts at 8 p.m. today.
Villa Grove
Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter attended a presentation about the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight program for veterans at the Korner Beehive.
Gibson City
Gibson Area Food Pantry at the hospital will have its next distribution Jan. 8.
Bement
A rescheduled vaccination clinic at the Bement Public Library will take place 2-6 p.m. Thursday.