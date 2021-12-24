Listen to this article

News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.

1.jpg

Sidney

Pastor Lee Jenkins (pictured with his wife, Julie) will begin leading Sidney United Church in January.

Tolono

Brush and leaf pickup is on hold as illness has created a worker shortage in public works.

Sidell

Cecilia Tate has been hired as township assessor.

4.jpg

St. Joseph

The St. Joseph Senior Bingo players group held a Christmas dinner.

5.jpg

Watseka

Watseka Kiwanis Club heard from State Sen. Jason Barickman, pictured with Kiwanis president-elect Susan Bence and Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Sammy Giordano.

6.jpg

Royal

Nickle and Dimes will perform at the Royal Community Building on Dec. 31. Tickets are $50 and available at the door.

7.jpg

SavoySavoy Rotary Members Jackie Martin and Alyx Parker rang bells for the Salvation Army.

Tuscola

Tuscola United Methodist Church is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday. To donate, call 800-747-5401.

9.jpg

HomerThe Homer Lake Interpretive Center has cleaned out and has free science/nature curriculum guides, posters, field guides and nature books to give away. Items will be in the front hallway until Tuesday, January 18.

PotomacSmile Illinois wil be at Potomac Grade School on Jan. 20.

FithianFithian United Methodist Church’s Christmas Eve service starts at 8 p.m. today.

12.jpg

Villa Grove

Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter attended a presentation about the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight program for veterans at the Korner Beehive.

13.jpg

Gibson City

Gibson Area Food Pantry at the hospital will have its next distribution Jan. 8.

Bement

A rescheduled vaccination clinic at the Bement Public Library will take place 2-6 p.m. Thursday.

Trending Videos