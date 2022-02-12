Talk of the Towns, Feb. 12, 2022
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. JosephSt. Joseph-Ogden’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes led the St. Joseph Middle School Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle.
TolonoThe Giving Place is in need of cereals, baking items and individually wrapped snacks. Donations can be dropped off 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays.
BroadlandsHeritage High’s dual credit and transitional English students visited Parkland, including a stop at Staekel Planetarium.
DanvilleTo recognize outgoing CEO Amy Brown for her 21 years of service: a naming honor (Cris Healthy Aging Amy Brown Center).
WatsekaThe Watseka Parks and Recreation Department’s After School Program made puppets ahead of a puppet show.
CatlinSalt Fork High guidance counselor Darcy Shepherd was recognized by Illinois Student Assistance Commission for her dedication to getting students registered for FASFA.
PaxtonPaxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High enjoyed a visit from Petty Officer 2nd Class Angel Nava. The 2018 graduate of PBL discussed his assignment aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (he’s a nuclear mechanic).
TuscolaTuscola High is presenting Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical” on March 17-20.
BementBement Public Library’s first day of Time for Tots drew a crowd.
GeorgetownThere will be a vaccine clinic at Mary Miller Junior High School on March 2 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
PotomacStudents at Potomac Grade School have raised more than $1,000 for the American Heart Association.
OakwoodDebbie Clow was honored by “I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE,’ a collaboration between the city of Danville and Vermilion Advantage to recognize those bringing positive change to their neighborhoods. Clow has made a difference with the Oakwood Area Food Pantry board, the Oakwood United Methodist Church and Oakwood schools.
OgdenThe village’s Easter egg hunt is April 16, chaired by Trustee Sue Esposito.
ArthurThe 2022 Junior Miss ALAH contestants include Kimberly Krutsinger of Arthur, Emmalee Nall of Arthur, Shelbey Grimsley of Arthur, Molly Appleby of Atwood, Josephine Sawyer of Arthur, Jorja Ledbeter of Arthur and Kyndrie Carter of Arthur. The pageant is Feb. 26 at Penn Station in Arthur.
RantoulRantoul City Schools will be holding an African American Heritage Celebration on Feb. 25 at Eater Junior High Gym.
ThomasboroSixth-grade students at Thomasboro Grade School spend a week engineering Mars Rover Egg Drop Contraptions.
HoopestonThe Lorraine Theatre is presenting Doc Ashton and the Root Canals on Saturday.
GiffordGifford Grade School is holding a Glo Bingo event on March 26 at the community building. Proceeds will be in part put toward a marquee for the front of the school.
MahometThe village is mourning Trustee David Johnson, who passed away earlier this month.
HomerLarry O’Neal was named probationary firefighter of the year for the Homer Fire Protection District.