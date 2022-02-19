Talk of the Towns, Feb. 19, 2022
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
St. JosephA fundraiser for Mary and Marcus Hack is underway. Marc has been diagnosed with cancer. The couple has lived in St. Joseph for 36 years and raised their two children there. Mary started the St. Joseph recreational soccer program.
TolonoUnity High’s Future Farmers of American club is holding a pork chop lunch on Wednesday.
SidneyThere will be a benefit party in downtown Sidney for John Blacker, who is battling cancer, on April 23.
DanvilleDanville Public Library’s book club, now called “Murder & a Meal Book Club,” will meet via Zoom and discuss “Glitter Bomb” by Laura Childs 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
WatsekaThe Watskea Elks Lodge and Watseka Park District are holding a Kids Carnival Spring Fling on March 12 at the high school..
CatlinSalt Fork High School’s pep band will play with the Danville Area Community College pep band at a game on March 15.
PaxtonPaxton Buckley- Loda’s Hall of Fame Committee is accepting applications for deserving alumni for 2022.
TuscolaThe city is accepting applications for full-time street department workers and summer pool positions. Deadline to apply is March 18.
JamaicaGreg Knight was appointed Jamaica road commissioner.
GeorgetownTrinity Collins of Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School attended a luncheon as part of Daughters of American Revolutino’s Good Citizens award program.
MonticelloMonticello High School said Travis Courson will be the next principal and start on July 1, Courson, currently Urbana High’s associate principal, replaces Adam Clapp, who will be the next superintendent of schools.
OakwoodOakwood High announced Cameron Lee as its varsity football coach.
RoyalThe Ogden Royal Fire Protection District is holding a gun raffle fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Tynan Hedrick, who has cancer. The drawing for the gun will be held Aug. 6 during Royal Days.
ArthurArthur Rotarian Stan Harris presented a program about the Shriners Childrens Hospital.
RantoulRantoul City School’s board of education meeting has been moved to Friday..
BismarckStudents and staff at BHRA sent Hunter Wilson off to the state wrestling meet in style on Thursday.
PotomacPotomac Grade School sixth-graders wrote about how they will celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day.
OgdenThe Prairieview-Ogden School District received a $10,000 donation last summer and purchased 22 Chromebooks, four new whiteboards, two adjustable basketball hoops and a basket for playground equipment.
MahometClassic Plumbing and Grace Church are holding a February Fun Festival from 6-8 p.m. Fridayat Grace Church.
HomerThe Homer United Methodist Church is holding a pre-order free community dinner for pickup on Feb. 29. Pre-orders need to be placed by Thursday by calling 217-896-2038.